Worst Movies to Stream on HBO Max This Month

If you ever spent what seemed like forever wandering the aisles at Blockbuster back in the old days, you already know that finding a movie to watch at home has never exactly been an easy task. But what was once a nuisance has now become a downright arduous activity, thanks to the advent of multiple streaming platforms. And sadly, there are a lot more bad movies out there than good ones. (These are the worst films of all time.)

HBO Max was launched in May 2020 as the streaming arm of HBO, the gold standard of “premium” TV since the 1970s. Along with original programming, it’s also the home of a dizzying array of films spanning decades and lots of genres. Even though streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu Plus (and their ad-supported cousins like Vudu and Tubi) make it easier than ever to watch a movie from the comfort of your own home, it’s also easy to accidentally find yourself checking your watch as you sit through a real stinker. (See where HBO Max falls on our list of the best and worst streaming services.)

To determine the worst movies to stream on HBO Max this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

Click here to see the worst movies to stream on HBO Max

Whether you choose to “hate-watch” these movies or avoid them at all costs is up to you. But from “Swordfish” to “Leap Year” to something called “Space Chimps,” these films are all streaming on HBO Max, and they’ve all been found lacking by critics and audiences alike.