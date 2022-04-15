Best Movies to Stream on Netflix This Month

The Netflix film library is like a box of chocolates – you never know what you’re gonna get. That’s truer now than ever before, as the streaming giant continues to add new titles from every genre to its ever-expanding platform. Before you get too excited about that “Forrest Gump” quote, though, we should inform you that the 1994 Tom Hanks movie is not currently streaming on Netflix. But trust us when we say you still have tons of other classics to choose from.

To determine the best movies to watch on Netflix this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Looking for one of the most profitable and controversial horror flicks of all time? It goes by the name of “The Exorcist” and it once had audience members fainting in their seats. Catch it streaming on Netflix and you might be surprised to discover that it still packs quite the punch. Afterwards, you might want to come down with a beloved family comedy like “Shrek” or “How to Train Your Dragon,” both of which are available. (On Netflix and otherwise, these are the best comedy movies available to stream right now.)

Also streaming are two of the highest-rated films in IMDb history. One is “The Shawshank Redemption” and it sits atop the website’s list of the Top 250 Movies. Just two spots down is “The Dark Knight,” the game-changing superhero film from Christopher Nolan. You can watch both titles this month on Netflix along with other critical and commercial darlings like “Django Unchained,” “Stand By Me,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Inception,” and “The Social Network.” It’s all just a few clicks away. (Netflix offers more than movies, of course. These are the 50 best Netflix original series.)