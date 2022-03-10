Worst Movies to Stream on Netflix This Month

Every month Netflix adds some movies to its roster and loses others, so the overall menu changes regularly. And every month there’s something to suit every taste. However, there are also movies that have been panned by audiences and critics alike – movies that you might want to make a special note to avoid (or, on the other hand, that you might want to hate-watch).

To determine the worst movies to watch on Netflix this March, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of February 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

The worst movie on our list is 2011’s “Jack and Jill,” about a family man who has to deal with a visit from his twin sister. “Jack and Jill” stars Adam Sandler, which might have something to do with its dismal ratings, since not everybody loves him. However, it also features Al Pacino, star of such classics as “The Godfather” and “Scarface.” Nonetheless, it ended up with an IMDb user rating of 3.3/10, a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 36%, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of just 3%. How did that happen? (By way of contrast, here are Al Pacino’s 18 best starring roles.)

The second-worst movie is “The Next Karate Kid.” It’s the fourth installment in the Karate Kid franchise, and the first not to feature Ralph Macchio. Although the movie was panned, critics praised Hilary Swank’s performance as Julie Pierce, a troubled teen who is mentored by Mr. Miyagi. (For other dud follow-up movies, see the 25 worst movie sequels of all time.)

Click here to see the worst movies to stream on Netflix this month

At No. 3 is “Jonah Hex,” a 2010 Western superhero film based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It features such highly regarded actors as Josh Brolin and John Malkovich, but was a critical and commercial failure, grossing only $11 million at the box office against a budget of $47 million.