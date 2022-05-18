Best Movies to Stream on Hulu This Month

Choosing a good movie to watch at home can be a daunting challenge, especially if you subscribe to more than one or two streaming services. With so many options, settling on the perfect film for your mood (and the mood of whomever else you happen to be with) can be downright dizzying. Hulu is home to a surprisingly good selection of movies, however, including some of the best films of all time.

When Hulu was launched in 2007, it was primarily a repository for TV shows broadcast by its owners, NBC Universal and News Corporation. In 2009, however, Disney became the primary stakeholder, and today the platform boasts a huge library of TV shows from both parent companies (including ABC, NBC, and FX), as well as original programming – including “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building” – and films both original and otherwise. (Among its offerings are some of the best comedies available to stream right now.)

To determine the best movies to stream on Hulu Plus this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

From “Watchmen” to “Shrek 2,” from “Death at a Funeral” to “The Shape of Water,” there’s no shortage of truly great movies to find on Hulu this month.