Most Watched Movies on Netflix So Far This Month

A what-if comedy and the sequel to a risqué romantic drama were the two most popular movies on Netflix during the first half of May.

To determine the most watched movies on Netflix so far this month, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on streaming activity from Netflix, ranking films based on the total number of hours they were streamed by Netflix viewers around the world between May 2 and May 15, 2022. We’ve included user ratings from IMDb, an online movie and TV database owned by Amazon, and Tomatometer scores from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator. Ratings and scores are current as of mid-May. Directorial credits come from IMDb.

A movie that so far has no critical endorsements on Rotten Tomatoes – the Polish film “365 Days: This Day” – turned out to place second among the 10 most watched movies on Netflix through the first half of May. It’s a sequel to 2020’s “365 Days,” which was reminiscent of “Fifty Shades of Grey” in its tale of a romance between a Sicilian mobster and a sales representative from Warsaw. The sequel was No. 1 in viewing hours for the first week of May, losing in this current list only to a new Rebel Wilson starrer, “Senior Year.” (Check out this list of the best comedy movies to stream right now.)

Other films on the list include “Men in Black: International,” the latest sequel in the MIB franchise, though this iteration starred Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as the alien-fighting protagonists instead of Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. Jones did revive his lawman character from “The Fugitive” in the film “U.S. Marshals,” in which he pursues an apparently wrongfully accused murderer played by Wesley Snipes. (You may be surprised to learn which two of the most watched movies on this list also appear on our ranking of the worst movies to stream on Netflix this month.)

