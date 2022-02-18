Worst Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Even as the days get longer and spring gets that much closer, much of America is still captive to winter. Spending more nights inside means more opportunities to stream movies on Netflix.

Big-budget flicks that were huge hits can be found on the streaming platform this month These include “The Dark Knight” (the second installment of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy) and “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” – the first sequel to “The Terminator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But not all of Netflix’s films have been blockbusters, or have found favor with critics and/or audiences. Unless you’re a fan of their stars or feel like watching something substandard just to pass the time, some movies on the platform are probably better off being avoided. (On the other hand, these are the best movies to stream on Netflix this month.)

To determine the worst things to watch on Netflix this February, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies streaming on Prime that had at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes as of February, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood, and directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the worst movies to watch on Netflix right now

Among the Netflix misfires are films in which Oscar winners Ben Kingsley, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck appear. Director Lasse Hallström, who’s been nominated for three Academy Awards, is responsible for two love stories on this list that did not resonate with critics. Other Oscar-nominated directors whose movies appear here include Scott Hicks, Neill Blomkamp, and M. Night Shyamalan. (Here are the 20 worst romance movies ever made.)