The Most Streamed Movies in May

Another round of the COVID-19 variant this past month chased many of us back inside to family rooms and dens to view more offerings from streaming services. For many of us, that meant hunkering down to watch a family film, a feel-good motion picture, an action flick, or perhaps a sci-fi adventure.

To determine the 10 most streamed movies from May 2 to May 8, 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on streaming activity fromNielsen, ranking movies by the most minutes watched from May 2 to May 8, 2022. As an indication of how critics have viewed these movies, we’ve included audience scores from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, current as of mid-May and aggregate scores from IMDb. Data on streaming platforms came from Nielsen and movie release dates came from IMDb.

Seven of the most-streamed films were from Netflix, and viewers reached back more than a few years to satisfy their requests. Among the Netflix offerings was “Forrest Gump,” released in 1994. The six-time Oscar winner told the story of post-war America through the experiences of a slow-witted man from Alabama. (These are the movies that have won the most Oscars every year since 1976.)

Another film from the 1990s, “U.S. Marshals” (1998), is a sequel to the well-received “The Fugitive.” In “U.S. Marshals,” lawman Sam Gerard (Tommy Lee Jones) pursuing a man (Wesley Snipes) wrongfully accused of murder. It was the second-most watched movie.

Other Netflix films with crime themes that were among the most-viewed were “Den of Thieves” starring Gerald Butler and “The Gentlemen,” featuring Matthew McConnaughey. “Rambo: Last Blood,” the fifth installment in the Rambo franchise, also found favor with home audiences.

Steve Spielberg reprised the H.G. Wells’ sci-fi thriller “War of the Worlds” in 2005, starring Tom Cruise and Dakota Fanning.

Four of the top-10 streamed movies were animation films, and three of them were on Disney+: “Moana,” “Turning Red,” and the most-streamed movie, “Encanto.” The fourth animated film, on Netflix, was “Kung Fu Panda 3.”

