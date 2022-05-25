The Most Watched Shows on Netflix So Far This Month

The first half of May saw the finales of two highly regarded series on Netflix. “Grace and Frankie,” the sitcom from “Friends” writer and producer Marta Kauffman about two rivals (played by Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda) who turn into friends after their husbands become lovers, ended its seven-season run in May. (Here are the 25 best episodes of “Friends,” ranked.)

And “Ozark,” a seriocomic family drama full of murder, drugs, and corruption, set around Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks and starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, finished its four-season arc with a final scene many viewers found unsatisfyingly ambiguous. (It remains to be seen whether it will end up being considered one of the worst TV series finales of all time.)

Both were among the most popular series seasons on Netflix in the first two weeks of May. To determine the 10 series seasons watched by the most viewers during that period, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on streaming activity from Netflix, ranking seasons based on the total number of hours they were streamed by around the world between May 2 and May 15, 2022. As an indication of how critics have viewed these seasons, we’ve included Tomatometer scores from Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, current as of mid-May.)

The final “Ozark” season ranked No. 1 for the period covered, while the end of “Grace and Frankie” came in at No. 4. In between were the beginnings of the first season of a new legal crime drama based on a series of books by Michael Connelly of “Bosch” fame – “The Lincoln Lawyer – at No. 2 and the second season of the opulent and amusingly anachronistic Shonda Rhimes series “Bridgerton,” set in 19th-century England.

Other series seasons in the top ten included two reality shows, a Canadian sitcom about working moms, and season 1 of “Ozark” – presumably watched by people anxious to see the saga from the beginning.

