Best TV Seasons Released in 2022

Between broadcast TV, streaming services, and cable, viewers have plenty of options from which to choose. To pique the public’s interest and adapt to its ever-changing preferences, producers must create innovative, sometimes provocative new shows and make sure that existing ones keep people watching.

In the 2022 TV season, a number of new shows and new seasons of older ones scored highly with both the average viewer and the professional critic.

To determine the best new seasons of television in 2022, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience and critical reception from Rotten Tomatoes. Television seasons were ranked based on a combination of Rotten Tomatoes audience score and Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score as of December 2022. In the case of a tie, the show with more audience reviews was ranked higher. Cast information also comes from Rotten Tomatoes.

The top-rated shows run the gamut from historical dramas like "The Serpent Queen," a retelling of the life of Catherine de Medici of France, to such science fiction standbys as "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and another installment in the Star Wars series, "Andor."

Viewers gravitate to new, inventive concepts. But they also like updated versions of popular movies or TV series. Building on the success of the film of the same name, “A League of Their Own” emerged as a fan favorite. Set in World War II, the series tells the story of how women took to the baseball diamond as the men went off to war.

Measured by audience reviews, the most acclaimed series to debut was the LGBTQ-themed romance, “Heartstopper.” Set in a British boarding school, the coming-of-age tale centers on the relationship between two young boys discovering their sexuality.