States With the Best Benefits for Veterans

There are more than 19 million veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces across the country and the world. After serving, veterans who are honorably discharged are entitled to an array of benefits and services provided by the government.

While many benefits are the responsibility of the federal government, some perks are handled by state governments. The quality and accessibility of these services can vary widely from state to state.

To determine the states with the best benefits for veterans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed an article on the Best and Worst States for Veterans from financial comparison site MagnifyMoney from financial comparison site MagnifyMoney. States were ranked based on the veteran population, the quality and quantity of Veterans Affairs centers, and the economic circumstances for veterans.

About a quarter of veterans, 4.7 million people, have a service-connected disability. Veterans Affairs health care and other benefits provided to service members can be a crucial lifeline for those struggling with the physical and mental challenges they now face as a result of their service.

The quality of veterans benefits also depend heavily on economics — some states give out much more significant tax breaks to former service members than others, saving them thousands of dollars on property taxes. These are the states with the highest and lowest property taxes.

