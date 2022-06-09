This State Has the Best Benefits for Veterans

According to the Census Bureau, there are almost 18 million veterans in America. Most of them served after 1960. Veterans as a percentage of the population peaked in 1980.

The United States has a set of benefits available to almost all veterans. These include medical care and job training.

Other benefits vary from state to state. To determine the state with the best benefits for veterans, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Best and Worst States for Veterans report from financial comparison site MagnifyMoney. States were ranked based on the veteran population, the quality and quantity of Veterans Affairs centers and the economic circumstances for veterans.

About a quarter of veterans, 4.7 million people, have a service-connected disability. Veterans Affairs health care and other benefits provided to service members can be a crucial lifeline for those struggling with the physical and mental challenges they now face as a result of their service.



The quality of veteran benefits also depends heavily on economics. Some states give out much more significant tax breaks to former service members than others, saving them thousands of dollars on property taxes.

The state with the best benefits for veterans is North Dakota. Here are the details:

Score: 67.9/100

Number of veterans centers: 43.6 per 100,000 VA enrollees (fourth highest)

Median property tax range for veterans: $1,600 to $1,699



Click here to see all the states with the best benefits for veterans.