This Is the Hardest American Law School to Get Into

In the United States, many lawyers earn over $180,000 a year, which makes the profession among the highest paying in the country. Some lawyers earn much more. Michelman & Robinson, one of the most successful U.S. law firms, pays its high-level associates (who are not even partners) an average of $450,000 a year. (These are other best paying jobs in America.)

Compared to most jobs, the road to becoming a lawyer is a long one. Most go to a four-year college and then three years of law school, though acceptance at some law schools is very low. The hardest law school to get into is Yale Law School.

After school, people who want to become practicing attorneys usually have to pass the bar exam in each state where they intend on practicing. Those who join large law firms start as associates. The wait to become a partner can be over five years, and some never make it to that level.

The barrier to getting into the best law schools – where the most successful lawyers generally go – is a high one. To determine the hardest law school to get into, 24/7 Wall St. created an index based on three measures of selectivity using data from the American Bar Association:

Acceptance rate – the share of offer letters sent in fall 2021 out of the number of applications Median LSAT score of newly enrolled students in fall 2021 Median undergraduate GPA of newly enrolled students

We also reviewed the share of students in the class of 2018 who took the bar exam within two years of graduation and passed. (Not just law, in general, these are the hardest colleges to get into.)

Law school graduates are among the most powerful people in society. Twenty-six of our 46 presidents have been lawyers. Moreover, of the current nine Supreme Court justices, only Amy Coney Barrett did not attend an Ivy League law school.

Those Ivy League institutions are well represented among the best law schools. Of the 10 law schools with the lowest acceptance rates, in fact, eight are private. The two public ones are the University of Virginia and the University of Michigan.

The hardest law school to get into is Yale Law School with an acceptance rate of 4.1%. There were 5,194 applications for the fall of 2021, meaning only about 210 applicants received offer letters. The median undergrad GPA of new enrollees is 3.94, and the median LSAT score of new enrollees is 174 out of 180. The bar exam passage rate is 99%

