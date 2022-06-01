This Is the Dog That Soared the Most in Popularity Last Year

Pet ownership is at a record level, according to this year’s National Pet Owners Survey, conducted by the American Pet Products Association – and dogs are the most popular pets of all. The American Veterinary Medical Association estimates that there are more than 76 million pet canines in the U.S. today (and only about 58 million pet cats).

Which dog breeds are most popular? Golden and Labrador retrievers have been consistently favored over the years, but others are rising through the ranks – some incredibly fast. To identify the dog breeds in the United States that increased the most in popularity between 2020 and 2021, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American Kennel Club, based on the latest AKC registration statistics. We only considered dog breeds that moved up five or more spots in the popularity ranking from 2020 to 2021. (Over the same time span, these are the dog breeds that dropped the most in popularity.)

Some of the dog breeds that have become more popular in the last year belong in the sporting and terrier breeds and were officially recognized by the AKC just a decade ago. Even though the dog breeds on this list have moved up the popularity ranking many spots, most continue to be in the middle or on the bottom of the overall standings.