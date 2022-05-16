Worst Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime This Month

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, then you’ve hopefully taken advantage of an added perk with your free overnight shipping: access to a dizzying array of films on the streaming platform. Some of those movies are truly great, but plenty of them are downright bad. (These are the worst films of all time.)

Choosing the right film to watch on a streaming service can be an exhausting experience. Amazon Prime alone is home to a whopping 24,000 movies, not to mention original series like “Jack Ryan” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” So it’s especially obnoxious to discover that, after spending so much time deciding which movie to watch, your chosen film isn’t actually any good.

To determine the worst movies to stream on Amazon Prime this May, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Documentaries were not considered. Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood.

Click here to see the worst movies to stream on Amazon Prime this month

There’s some joy to be had in “hate-watching” a terrible movie, so it’s up to you whether or not you avoid the films on this list like the plague or actively seek them out. Regardless, they’re all streaming on Amazon this month, and none of them have been very well reviewed. (If you’d rather not bother with cinematic failures, these are the Best Picture nominees and winners you can stream right now.)