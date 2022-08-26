The Worst Non-Action Movies From Hollywood's Top Action Stars

Should a Hollywood actor stick with the action genre long enough, it’s more or less inevitable that they’ll star in some bona fide turkeys. However, don’t take that to mean that it’s all smooth sailing when they try their hand at other genres. And if you don’t believe us, we’d advise you to check out the 1984 musical fiasco “Rhinestone” starring Sylvester Stallone, to name just one of many examples. (These are the most popular action stars of all time.)

To identify the worst non-action movies as well as the best action movies made by 23 top action stars, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings from Amazon’s online movie database IMDb and audience and Tomatometer scores from the online movie review website Rotten Tomatoes and combined these scores with total worldwide ticket sales from The Numbers, an online movie database owned by Nash Information Services. We considered data for the more than 22,000 movies with more than 5,000 reviews on IMDb as of August 2022.

To be fair, most modern action stars have appeared in plenty of high-quality movies across a slew of genres. One would hesitate to describe actors such as Denzel Washington or Kurt Russell, for instance, as action stars because that doesn’t do justice to their versatile careers. Nevertheless, they’ve both appeared in plenty of action movies along with a few duds, so why leave them off the list? But we’re not here to parse semantics – we’re here to celebrate bad movies in all their glory. (And if you like bad movies, these are the worst movies of all time.)