25 Fun Things to Do This Labor Weekend

The first line of the Steely Dan song “Reelin’ in the Years” – “Your everlasting summer and you can see it fading fast” – sums up the last gasp of summer as we head into Labor Day – a federal holiday since 1894, observed on the first Monday of September each year. (These are the origins of every American federal holiday.)

Yes, Labor Day and the two days preceding it form the last three-day weekend of the summer already, and in some parts of the nation, kids have already returned to school. But the weather is still favorable for any number of activities, and in spite of the omnipresent pressure of inflation (and the lingering danger of contracting COVID-19), Americans will be out and about for the season’s final holiday.

According to AAA, the national average price for gasoline as of Aug. 30 is $3.84, down $1.11 from the peak in mid-June. That might coax many Americans to hit the highways and go to the beach or a lake, visit a national park, or take a road trip. (It’s not too late to head for one of the best destinations for summer fun in every state.)

24/7 Tempo has compiled a list of activities and events to consider this Labor Day by reviewing suggestions from Country Living and various local and regional websites around the country.

They don’t all involve going someplace. If you intend to stay at home for the holiday, you can fire up the barbecue and spark up the s’mores, or tackle that house project you didn’t get to when you were at home during the pandemic. If you’re not feeling so ambitious, just get comfortable and catch up on your reading or watch some baseball on TV.