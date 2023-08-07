The Latest Russian and Ukrainian Weapon and Vehicle Losses

As the war in Ukraine enters its 19th month, Ukraine continues to press its counteroffensive to try and expel Russian forces from the eastern part of the country. At the same time, the outgunned and outmanned defenders are stepping up drone attacks on Moscow to bring the war to Russia itself. All the while, weapon and vehicle losses on both sides pile up as the conflict grinds on.

To compare Russian and Ukraine military equipment losses so far, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the GitHub repository Russia-Ukraine Equipment Loss Tracking. The repository mainly uses data from open-source intelligence analysis site Oryx. Data on the type most lost came from Oryx’s documentation for Ukraine and Russia’s equipment losses. The data appear to include losses from the mercenary organization Wagner Group that is fighting for Russia. Data is as of Aug. 1, 2023. It is important to note the Ukrainian government releases far higher estimates of Russian equipment losses.

According to those estimates, Russia has lost 11,487 pieces of equipment that have been destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured. Ukraine has lost 4,067 pieces of equipment. (also check out: 35 guns used by the Russian special forces.)

Of the 24 categories of military materiel on our list, Russia has lost more items than Ukraine in all but five categories — radars and communications equipment; surface-to-air missile systems; infantry mobility vehicles; mine-resistant ambush protected equipment; and naval ships.

Besides tanks, other categories accounting for significant losses on both sides include trucks, vehicles and jeeps; infantry fighting vehicles; and armored fighting vehicles.

Augmented by Leopard tanks from Germany and Bradley fighting vehicles from the United States, Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the spring against Russia in southern Ukraine. However, the Russian defenses — thick minefields and fortified defensive lines supported by artillery — slowed the Ukrainian advance and took a toll on the Ukrainian armor.

Since the start of the war, 1,402 Russian tanks have been destroyed, compared with 374 Ukrainian tanks, an almost 4-1 ratio.

American Abrams tanks may arrive at the front in September to support the Ukrainian offensive. Ukraine is counting on armor sent from NATO countries to tip the balance in its favor. (Also read: comparing Russia and NATO’s military strength.)

Materiel losses aside, a Reuters report in April said as many as 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

Click here to see the latest Russian and Ukrainian weapon and vehicle losses.

To compare Russian and Ukraine military equipment losses so far, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the GitHub repository Russia-Ukraine Equipment Loss Tracking. The repository mainly uses data from open-source intelligence analysis site Oryx. Data on the type most lost came from Oryx’s documentation for Ukraine and Russia’s equipment losses. Data is as of Aug. 1, 2023. It is important to note the Ukrainian government releases far higher estimates of Russian equipment losses.