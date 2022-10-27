The Best Amazon Prime Original Movies

Amazon Prime Original movies was first launched in 2016 as Amazon Unbox. Since then, its catalog of original films has expanded dramatically and is challenging studio competitors. (Its original series are gaining acclaim, too. These are the best Amazon Prime original series of all time.)

To determine the best Amazon Prime original movies, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of September 2022, weighting all ratings equally. Documentaries were not considered. Directorial and cast data are from IMDb.

Click here for a list of the best Amazon Prime original movies

The movies on this list range from life-affirming stories (“Brittany Runs a Marathon” and “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot”) to humankind’s restless search for answers (“The Lost City of Z,” “The Aeronauts”) to road movies (“Uncle Frank,” “Last Flag Flying”) where characters confront long-buried, painful memories.

Seven of the films on our list achieved a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 90% or above. Three of the motion pictures of the 24/7 list star Adam Driver, including two that cracked the top 10. (Original and otherwise, these are the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this month.)

Included on the list is the much-anticipated joint biopic of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, “Being the Ricardos,” and Sacha Baron Cohen reprises his role as Borat, the Kazakh funnyman who takes America to task in a mockumentary titled “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”