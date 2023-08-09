Best Movies to Stream on Amazon Prime Right Now, According to Data

Whether they are considered classic or contemporary or anything in between, Amazon Prime has dipped into its film library in August to offer a wealth of great motion pictures from every decade starting with silent films from the 1920s.

To determine the best movies to stream on Amazon Prime this August, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of early August 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. Data on streaming availability, also current as of early August, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood. Directorial credits are from IMDb.

Seven of these motion pictures were awarded a perfect 100% Freshness rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics. Among those seven films are three Westerns: “Stagecoach” (1939), “The Big Country” (1958), and “El Dorado” (1966), two of three starring John Wayne. In addition, you’ll find plenty of Academy Award winners here. (These are the Best Picture nominees and winners you can stream right now.)

There are three films on the Amazon Prime schedule from the 1920s, and all of them have cultural importance. “The Thief of Bagdad” (1924) starred Douglas Fairbanks and featured Anna May Wong in one of the first significant roles for a non-white actress. The animated film “Steamboat Bill, Jr.” (1924) introduced audiences to Mickey Mouse, and “The Gold Rush” (1928), written, directed, and starring Charlie Chaplin appears on virtually every roster of the best films of all time. (These are Charlie Chaplin’s best and worst movies.)

Each decade is represented by at least one film that left a cultural imprint. “His Girl Friday” (1940) defined the era’s screwball comedy format. “Rebel Without a Cause” (1956) introduced a new kind of star in James Dean. George A. Romero’s zombie film “NIght of the Living Dead” (1968) launched a genre. Roman Polanski breathed new life into film noir with “Chinatown” (1974). “Scarface” (1983), starring Al Pacino, took the gangster film to a disturbingly violent level.

There are plenty of offerings from the 21st century on Amazon Prime, as well. The Creed prize-fighter franchise is represented by two movies. Films based on historical events and the people behind them include “Selma” (2014), “Frost/Nixon” (2008), “Hacksaw Ridge” (2016), and “The King’s Speech” (2010).

