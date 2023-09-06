The 25 Best Shows to Watch on Prime Right Now

In September, viewers of the streaming service Amazon Prime can unwind with a spot of tea to watch offerings made in the United Kingdom and/or featuring British actors. There also is a generous portion of animated series on tap, many of them originating in Japan.

To determine the best shows to stream on Amazon Prime this month, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. Television shows streaming on Amazon Prime were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of September 1, 2023. Only shows with at least 10,000 user reviews were considered. Data on streaming availability for September 2023 is from Reelgood.

No fewer than 15 shows available to stream on Amazon Prime in September are set in the U.K. and/or star British actors. Many of the plot lines of these shows involve criminal investigations, such as “Broadchurch,” “Unforgotten,” and “Endeavor.” Period pieces include “Poldark,” “Outlander,” and the much-beloved “Downton Abbey.” The celebrated edgy British humor is represented in series such as “Mr. Bean,” “This Is Going to Hurt,” and “Fleabag.” (See this list of the most popular TV comedies, according to IMDb.)

There are 11 animated titles on the list, with many of them owing to the talents of Japanese animators. These include “Hunter v. Hunter,” Vinland Saga,” and “Death Note.” “The Adventures of Tintin” was the first animated effort from Steven Spielberg. Another animated series of note that is available for streaming on Amazon Prime is the quirky “SpongeBob SquarePants,” which first aired in 1999 and is still going strong. (Amazon also produces its own series. Here’s a list of the best Amazon Prime original series of all time.)