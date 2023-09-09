Best Series to Watch on Hulu This September

This fall, several popular shows are leaving Hulu, including “Shadowhunters,” a supernatural drama about a Brooklyn teen who discovers that she has been put on earth to hunt down demons, and “Home Improvement,” a classic ‘90s family comedy centered around handyman television host Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor. (Here are 30 classic shows we’d like to see rebooted.)

Fortunately, Hulu still has countless hours worth of high-quality television shows to stream. To determine the best series to stream on Hulu this September, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on audience reception from IMDb, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. Television shows streaming on Hulu were ranked based on average IMDb user rating as of Sept. 1, 2023. Only shows with at least 10,000 user reviews were considered. In the case of tied scores, shows with more reviews were rated higher. Data on streaming availability for September 2023 is from Reelgood.

Many of the highly rated shows on Hulu are animated series. These include the Japanese anime shows “Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood,” and “Attack on Titan,” as well as the Indian series “Legend of Hanuman” and the sci-fi comedy “Rick and Morty” – which follows an alcoholic genius and his ill-at-ease grandson as they travel through alternate universes to serve the questionable whims of said genius.

Live action comedies include the Canadian sitcom “Letterkenny,” built around the bored residents of a small town in Ontario, and “The Eric André Show,” a bizarre prank talk show and sketch comedy series. Newer content includes the vampire mockumentary series “What We Do in the Shadows” and the restaurant industry comedy drama “The Bear.” (Here’s a list of the most popular TV comedies according to IMDb.)

