The One Can't-Miss Restaurant in 32 Countries Around the World

One of the highlights of traveling is having the opportunity to eat in new places. Traditional local cuisine, exotic ingredients, and surprising flavor combinations can be the most memorable parts of a trip abroad. (Traveling soon? Make a pilgrimage to one of the best restaurants in the world right now.)

Most cultural hubs, from small towns to metropolitan cities, have a few restaurants that are known not only for their exemplary fare, but for their importance in the community. And most countries have at least one eating place that is so iconic, so identified with the country’s history or personality, that a meal there is considered practically essential for visitors.

To determine the one must-visit restaurant in each of 32 countries around the world, including locations on six continents, 24/7 Tempo exercised editorial discretion after reviewing listings and reviews from a variety of sources including Eater, Gayot, Food & Wine, Travel & Leisure, Insight Guides, The Culture Trip, Afar, Rough Guides, and Thrillist, as well as numerous country- and region-specific sites.

Some of the places on the list have been owned by the same family for generations, while others have been visited by countless artists and celebrities through the ages and retain a certain golden age appeal. Most have been around for at least a few decades, and sometimes far longer. (These are the world’s oldest bars and restaurants that are still open.)

A few of the restaurants here may be considered “tourist traps,” but draw tourists precisely because of their defining local identity.

Click here to see the one can’t-miss restaurant in 32 countries around the world

Most of these can’t-miss restaurants serve fare prepared in the local traditions, from Argentinian coal-fired steaks to Turkish mezze to Vietnamese noodle soups. Some are known for their beachside views, while others are owned by a beloved local chef who upholds traditions of hospitality. One doubles as an all-night dance club while another became world-famous after a visit by Barack Obama. Each one will, in its own way, give you a taste of its country’s flavors – and while some are pricier than others, none comes close to being one of the most expensive restaurants in the world.