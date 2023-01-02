Most Popular New Year’s Resolutions for 2023

The end of each year is a popular time for reflection and making plans for the year ahead. These plans often include resolutions to shed bad habits, achieve goals, get healthier.

Different surveys show different numbers, but the undisputed consensus is that most resolutions will have failed by the beginning of February. And many don’t last that long. There’s even an unofficial holiday called Quitter’s Day, observed on the second Friday of January – said to be the day by which most resolution-makers will have given up.

That doesn’t stop people from making resolutions anew every year. To compile a list of the most popular New Year’s resolutions as 2022 comes to a close, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by the consumer data site Statista. The survey was conducted in the United States in October and November 2022. Over 1,000 U.S. consumers were asked what their New Year’s resolutions are. (To compare the answers with last year’s most common resolutions, see what Americans wanted to achieve in 2022.)

For many, a new year symbolizes a fresh start – a chance to take up new hobbies and eliminate bad habits. Living a healthier life is what Americans are focusing on for 2023. How they will do it varies, from planning to exercise more to quitting smoking and even to becoming a vegetarian.

Perhaps unsurprisingly in a year marked by inflation, people are also vowing to spend less money by cutting down on some living expenses such as food, clothing, and energy. (This is the income a family needs to cover normal living expenses in every state.)