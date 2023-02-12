Here's What Super Bowl Rings Are Made of, and How Much They Cost

Super Bowl rings are iconic personalized awards and one of the most recognizable commemorations in sports. They are also high-quality pieces of jewelry, crafted with gold, diamonds, and other precious metals and stones. The team that wins the Super Bowl each year gets 150 rings paid for by the NFL and can make more if they choose to. These go not only to players but also to team executives, coaches, practice squad members, and others associated with the winning franchise. The average cost of a set of 150 rings is $5 million, according to Yahoo Finance.

The cost of a Super Bowl ring is determined by the materials used and the intricacy of the design. Some rings feature detailed engravings, 3-D images, and multiple diamonds. Most rings are made with gold, but the 2010 Green Bay Packers broke precedent by having their rings set in platinum. Rings have grown flashier and more intricate over the years, using more diamonds and driving up the cost.

To compile a list of how much every Super Bowl rings cost since the New York Giants won in 2012 through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ victory in 2021, 24/7 Tempo reviewed an analysis by OnlineCasino, a Canadian site for reviewing and rating online casinos. The site looked at available information about the composition of the ring as well as the number and type of gems. Ring measurements were obtained by analyzing images available online.

Many of the rings use diamonds to represent numbers and statistics that are important to the team. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ rings from Super Bowl LV have 319 diamonds, for instance, to represent their winning score of 31-9 over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Denver Broncos’ 2016 design uses 15 diamonds for the 15 regular season games the team won. Most rings also feature larger diamonds in the shape of footballs to denote how many Super Bowls the franchise has won. (There have been no rings at all for these teams that have lost all their Super Bowls.)

Click here to learn what Super Bowl rings are made of, and how much they cost

Rings that were issued to team members are usually worth significantly more than just the price of their materials because they hold value as sports memorabilia. Prices are affected by the team that won them and the player whose name is engraved. The most expensive Super Bowl ring sold at auction was Lawrence Taylor’s 1990 ring from his championship with the New York Giants, going for $230,401 in 2012. William “Refrigerator” Perry’s 1985 ring sold for $203,150 in 2015. (These are the players with the most Super Bowl rings.)