More Cars Were Destroyed in "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" Than Any Other Movie Ever Made

One subset of the action movie genre is action movies with cars. “The Fast and the Furious” series (11 installments so far) is among the most successful movie franchises of all time. Some of America’s classic movies involve spectacular car chases, like Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” (1968). The “Mad Max” series (four and counting) revolves around cars, trucks, and spectacular wrecks.

Cars tend to get totaled in these kinds of movies. Among all of them, the one in which the most cars were destroyed was “Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon” – which claimed a mind-boggling count of 532 vehicles. (It also ranks as one of the worst movies that made the most money.)

“Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon” (2011) is one of six films in the franchise, the others being “Transformers” (2007), “Revenge of the Fallen” (2009), “Age of Extinction” (2014), “The Last Knight” (2017), and “Bumblebee” (2018). Together, these have brought in $4.8 billion. (At least two more are on the books, one coming out this June and another in 2024.)

The “Transformers” films are based on a set of toys created by Hasbro and the Japanese toy company Takara. The first of these toys went on the market in 1984. The toys were used as the center of a comic book series and TV show. Each of the Transformer cars can turn into a robot. Among these there are several warring factions. Paramount turned the characters into the film series.

For one movie, 532 wrecks seems like an extraordinarily high number, but who knows how many will be destroyed in the Transformer films still to come.

