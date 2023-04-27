The 20 Movies That Destroyed the Most Cars

High speed car chases, harrowing crashes, and massive vehicle explosions are staples of action movies. While computer-generated special effects can try to emulate this destruction, some filmmakers opt for the real thing to bring exciting sequences to life, and demolish quite a bit of machinery in the process. (Check out the greatest car chases in movies.)

Crashing all these cars can obviously cost a lot. The bill for automobile destruction in the first seven “Fast and Furious” movies combined is estimated at around $527 million. Many of the vehicles destroyed in these films are generic sedans and SUVs, but others appear to be rare and expensive.

However, just like star actors, rare and expensive cars often have stunt doubles – replicas made from much cheaper vehicles that have been customized to look like something fancier. The disposable lookalikes are used for stunts and the actual vehicles for less perilous close-ups.

The iconic Toyota Supra from “The Fast and the Furious,” for instance, existed in eight different versions: Two were the hero cars and the other six were stand-ins. (Those vehicles that do survive filming often command big prices as movie memorabilia. These are the most expensive movie cars ever sold.)

To compile a list of the movies in which the most cars have been destroyed, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the “Movie Car Report” published by Confused.com, an insurance comparison company that occasionally analyzes data around various lifestyle and entertainment topics.

The “Fast and Furious” franchise dominates the list when it comes to vehicular destruction, and Justin Lin – who directed five of the films – appears the most of any filmmaker on this list. He is also the director whose films have destroyed the most cars, with 1,049 in total. Director Michael Bay, known for over-the-top special effects, has two films here and comes in second with a total of 552 cars destroyed.

Most of these movies were produced by large filmmaking companies at considerable expense. One indie film makes the list, however – “The Junkman,” which holds the Guinness World Record for the most vehicles crashed in a single chase scene: over 150, including cars, boats, trucks, motorcycles, and two planes. Director H.B. Halicki used several of his own vehicles in the film.