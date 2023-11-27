Discover the 20 Best Horror Films of All Time! South_agency / E+ via Getty Images

Is it possible to determine the best 20 best horror films of all time? We think so. Spooky season is all about getting a little fear instilled into your soul, and movies are usually the best way to accomplish this. Plus, it’s good to be reminded that none of us are above being afraid of the dark while we lay in our bed later that night. Still, how do you measure such a thing? Number of jump scares? Average heart rate? Most popcorn spilled? Maybe something a little more quantifiable.

To determine the best horror movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of October 2023, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes. Directorial credits are from IMDb. (Discover the best horror movies this century.)

20. The Exorcist (1973)

IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (411,866 reviews)

8.1/10 (411,866 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (420,561 reviews)

87% (420,561 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 83% (83 reviews)

83% (83 reviews) Directed by: William Friedkin

It’s hard to talk about horror without talking about “The Exorcist.” Originally based on the novel of the same name, the story centers on a young girl being possessed by a demon named Regan. Besides just being one of the most terrifying movies ever made, it took seriously the challenge of making things seem realistic. It incorporated some groundbreaking special effects, had some fantastic performances, and delved into the religious supernatural in a novel way.

19. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (216,821 reviews)

7.5/10 (216,821 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (415,796 reviews)

84% (415,796 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (54 reviews)

94% (54 reviews) Directed by: Wes Craven

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” is one of the original slasher horror films released by the legend Wes Craven. It’s hard to overstate how influential this movie was/is; all you need to do is go to any Halloween party ever to realize it. Freddy Krueger costumes abound yearly, and the terrifying character has been a household name ever since the movie was released in 1984. (Read about the most depraved serial killers in history)

18. The Evil Dead (1981)

IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (194,931 reviews)

7.5/10 (194,931 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (202,972 reviews)

84% (202,972 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (61 reviews)

95% (61 reviews) Directed by: Sam Raimi

“The Evil Dead” is a great example of a cult classic turned pop hit. After accidentally releasing evil spirits while playing a tape, a group of friends attempts to survive the relentless torment across a scene set in a remote cabin in the woods. It was a low-budget film, but the inventiveness of the now-ubiquitous Sam Raimi helped to make this horror-humor movie a hit. Oh, it was also one of the original films to use the “shaky cam” technique, adding a new layer of terror to some of the scenes.

17. A Quiet Place (2018)

IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (480,270 reviews)

7.5/10 (480,270 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (24,285 reviews)

83% (24,285 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (387 reviews)

96% (387 reviews) Directed by: John Krasinski

“A Quiet Place” is the second-newest film on the list, but it comes by its ranking honestly. One of the first directorial entrances by Krasinski helped to solidify his range as both a creator and actor, the film follows a family in a post-apocalyptic setting after hyper-hearing aliens have invaded Earth. The entire movie is about staying quiet, adding a physical element to the fear that many horror films can only dream of achieving.

16. The Birds (1963)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (179,225 reviews)

7.7/10 (179,225 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 83% (176,695 reviews)

83% (176,695 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (57 reviews)

95% (57 reviews) Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

A true classic, “The Birds” follows a California coastal town during a series of bird attacks. Hitchcock is a master of his craft, and using his skill to turn ordinary or mundane scenarios into something terrifying is what helps this film stand out. It also incorporated some of the best special effects seen at the time. It faced mixed reviews initially, but like most of Hitchcock’s work, it aged like fine wine over time, at least in the public sphere.

15. The Invisible Man (1933)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (32,518 reviews)

7.7/10 (32,518 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (11,208 reviews)

85% (11,208 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (51 reviews)

94% (51 reviews) Directed by: James Whale

The second-oldest movie on the list, “The Invisible Man” is based on the novel by H.G Wells and follows the story of a scientist who learns how to become invisible while also becoming increasingly insane and dangerous. There are psychological elements to this film that were displayed in a way well before its time. It was also well-received for its special effects and as a pioneer in the horror suspense genre.

14. The Thing (1982)

IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (391,164 reviews)

8.1/10 (391,164 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 92% (132,442 reviews)

92% (132,442 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (69 reviews)

86% (69 reviews) Directed by: John Carpenter

Another film remake of a novel (“Who Goes There”), “The Thing” follows a team in an Antarctic research station that encounters an evil shapeshifting alien. What sets this film apart is that it was one of the first approaches that incorporated “who can you trust” elements, plus its rather visceral practical effects (especially for its time).

13. Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (47,052 reviews)

7.7/10 (47,052 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (19,223 reviews)

85% (19,223 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (57 reviews)

98% (57 reviews) Directed by: Don Siegel

Paranoia, absolute mystery, and penetrating social implications. “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” somehow incorporates each of these elements into a compelling and panic-inducing film that sees friends, families, and neighbors replaced with emotionless duplicates. The plot and societal commentary combine to create one of the most iconic films of the era.

12. Get Out (2017)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (530,461 reviews)

7.7/10 (530,461 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (76,158 reviews)

86% (76,158 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (397 reviews)

98% (397 reviews) Directed by: Jordan Peele

The newest film on the list, “Get Out” showed the incredible directorial chops of Peele in a new venue of creation, one that was specifically uncomedic. Using horror to address societal issues like race and economics, this film somehow doesn’t forsake one at the cost of the other. Nerve-wracking and bold, there’s a reason people call this modern suspense an eventual classic.

11. Evil Dead II (1987)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (154,088 reviews)

7.7/10 (154,088 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (148,534 reviews)

89% (148,534 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (60 reviews)

95% (60 reviews) Directed by: Sam Raimi

The second entrant of Raimi on the list, “Evil Dead II” took what Raimi became known for and just elevated it. Overt practical effects, witty and fun humor, and a great new take on the original plot earned this sequel a higher rating than the original. The film follows the sole survivor from the previous film, thus cementing Ash as one of the most famous horror characters of all time.

10. Halloween (1978)

IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (244,066 reviews)

7.7/10 (244,066 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (303,558 reviews)

89% (303,558 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (73 reviews)

96% (73 reviews) Directed by: John Carpenter

John Carpenter is one of the greats of horror, and “Halloween” kickstarted one of the longest film runs in history, one that still exists today. Few characters reach (in)famous status like Michael Myers, and the slasher genre owes much to this franchise as seen in the establishment of tropes like the “final girl” and more. (Click here for the best Halloween movies of all time.)

9. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (121,700 reviews)

7.9/10 (121,700 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (130,710 reviews)

87% (130,710 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (74 reviews)

96% (74 reviews) Directed by: George A. Romero

Society owes a debt to Romero and “Night of the Living Dead.” Without them, tropes like flesh-eating zombies, human behavior in an apocalyptic setting, and more wouldn’t exist. Most zombie-based media today is a derivative of “Night of the Living Dead,” so all of the “The Walking Dead,” “World War Z,” and “The Last of Us” fans should know where the genre was really birthed.

8. The Shining (1980)

IMDb user rating: 8.4/10 (942,587 reviews)

8.4/10 (942,587 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (482,374 reviews)

93% (482,374 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (96 reviews)

84% (96 reviews) Directed by: Stanley Kubrick

Few directors have range like Kubrick, and “The Shining” goes a long way to cement that claim. Maybe one of the first true psychological thrillers of the modern film era, Kubrick created some of the most iconic characters, lines, and scenes (all, of course, with the help of Stephen King). Also, Jack Nicholson.

7. The Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (45,621 reviews)

7.8/10 (45,621 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (24,880 reviews)

87% (24,880 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (47 reviews)

98% (47 reviews) Directed by: James Whale

Another example of Whale’s skill, “The Bride of Frankenstein” is a new take on the old story. What’s better than Frankenstein? The wife of Frankenstein. The gothic approach and unique psychological takes have helped to create a strangely emotive horror film that teaches humans about ourselves through the medium of a monster.

6. Dawn of the Dead (1978)

IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (115,719 reviews)

7.9/10 (115,719 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (204,847 reviews)

90% (204,847 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (47 reviews)

94% (47 reviews) Directed by: George A. Romero

A classic zombie horror film, “Dawn of the Dead” took what “Night of the Living Dead” created a decade before and leveled it up. Packed with social themes like consumerism and the ever-present apocalyptic breakdown of human society, this film covers a lot and does it all well.

5. Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (203,627 reviews)

8.0/10 (203,627 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (73,974 reviews)

87% (73,974 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (73 reviews)

96% (73 reviews) Directed by: Roman Polanski

Based on Ira Levin’s novel, “Rosemary’s Baby” combines fantastic direction from Polanski with an incredible performance from Mia Farrow. Motherhood, terror, and psychological horror? Probably sounds like a Tuesday afternoon for most moms, but for everyone else, it’s terrifying.

4. Frankenstein (1931)

IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (68,290 reviews)

7.8/10 (68,290 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (5,681 reviews)

87% (5,681 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (49 reviews)

100% (49 reviews) Directed by: James Whale

The original classic from Whale, “Frankenstein” is so embedded into the cultural conscience that it’s easy to forget where it really comes from. Sure, Whale didn’t event the story, but he brought it to a medium in a manner that solidified it as an icon for generations to come. Everybody knows Frankenstein, and we have Whale to thank for that.

3. Jaws (1975)

IMDb user rating: 8.0/10 (565,147 reviews)

8.0/10 (565,147 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (945,011 reviews)

90% (945,011 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (93 reviews)

97% (93 reviews) Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Bringing maybe one of the greatest soundtrack elements of all time to the table, “Jaws” isn’t what many would consider a traditional horror flick, but its impact is clear. What’s the first thing you think about in the ocean? What do your children mock-play as in the pool? That’s all “Jaws,” baby. You probably read the title and immediately hummed the duh-duhn.

2. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (685,998 reviews)

8.2/10 (685,998 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (637,219 reviews)

91% (637,219 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (243 reviews)

95% (243 reviews) Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

Del Toro incorporates dark fantasy, rich plot, and horror to create a sleeper of a film. When most people think of the greatest horrors of all time, minds immediately turn towards blood, gore, zombies, and slashers, but del Toro’s scores and reviews speak for themselves. It’s only after someone mentions it that you think, “oh, ya, well, that makes sense.” Plus, it covers one of del Toro’s ubiquitous themes so eloquently (as he always does): the ravages of war and escapism.

1. Psycho (1960)

IMDb user rating: 8.5/10 (630,728 reviews)

8.5/10 (630,728 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 95% (240,418 reviews)

95% (240,418 reviews) Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (104 reviews)

96% (104 reviews) Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

You knew it, we knew it, it was inevitable. Of course, “Psycho” is No. 1 on the list. The impact that Hitchcock’s film had on the horror and thriller genres is legendary, and the shower scene is maybe one of the top 10 most influential movie scenes ever, in history, period. Suspense, thrill, and a strange lack of gore bring this horror film to number one, and at No. 1 it shall remain until future generations scoff at something so “derivative” could be so renowned. Little do they know. (Check out this list of the most violent movies of all time.)

