Did You Know Francis Ford Coppola Is Nicolas Cage's Uncle?

In Hollywood, it’s not uncommon for celebrities to be related to each other. Liza Minelli is the daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincent Minelli; actor Colin Hanks is the son of Tom Hanks. And though they have different last names, Francis Ford Coppola is the uncle of Nicolas Cage.

Coppola is a legendary figure in Hollywood – the Academy Award-winning director of classics such as “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now.” Cage, on the other hand, is known for his over-the-top acting style and his roles in films like “Leaving Las Vegas” (for which he won a Best Actor Oscar) and “Con Air.”

Some celebrities prefer not to advertise their kinship with other famous people. Nicolas Cage has said that he doesn’t like to talk about his famous uncle because he feels that it takes away from his own achievements.

Still, there’s no denying that having a famous relative can help you get your foot in the door in a competitive business. In Cage’s case, his uncle’s connections in Hollywood may have helped him get started in his acting career.

