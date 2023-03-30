West Virginia Has the Highest Obesity Rate of Any State in the Country

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

West Virginia has the highest obesity rate of any state in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and this is having a major impact on the health of residents. Obesity is a leading cause of preventable death in the United States, and it is a major risk factor for Type 2 diabetes and COVID-19 mortality. Some 13% of adults in the state have diabetes, and West Virginia has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 mortality in the country.

The state’s high obesity rate is likely due to a combination of factors, including poverty, lack of access to healthy foods, and lack of exercise opportunities. In West Virginia, 29.5% of adults don’t exercise, and 42.5% of adults don’t get enough sleep. This lack of physical activity and rest can lead to weight gain.

West Virginia needs to take action to address its obesity epidemic. This will require improving access to healthy foods and opportunities for physical activity, as well as increasing awareness of the dangers of obesity. Only by taking these steps will the state be able to improve the health of its residents.

