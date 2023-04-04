The Most Popular Movie Directors in America

Most cinephiles have a favorite film director and could debate endlessly in support of their top pick. With the diversity of film styles and genres produced through the ages, dozens of directors have been considered among the best at their craft by film critics and everyday people alike. (Some directors have also been wildly successful. Here are the 50 highest grossing film directors of all time.)

While some directors cater to a niche audience, others make films that garner mass appeal and may be wildly more popular. To compile a list of the most popular movie directors, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the list The Most Popular Directors (Q4 2022) – the results of an online survey of more than 1,200 respondents conducted by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website.

The best movie by each director was determined using a 24/7 Tempo-developed index of IMDb ratings and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, weighting all ratings equally. Data is as of March 2023. Cast credits are from IMDb.

The list includes classic directors from the Golden Age of cinema, such as Alfred Hitchcock, Frank Capra, and John Huston. More modern auteurs are also on the list, including John Hughes, Martin Scorsese, Spike Lee, and Quentin Tarantino. The filmmaking styles of such directors are so distinctly personal that their films are instantly recognizable as their own.

As women have been historically underrepresented in directing roles, only one woman director made the list. Actress-turned-director Penny Marshall is remembered for directing the smash hit “Big” starring Tom Hanks as a youth stuck in a man’s body, as well as “Awakenings” and “A League of Their Own.” These are the 50 highest grossing films directed by women.

