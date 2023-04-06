The Most Followed Video Game Franchises in the US

The video gaming industry was estimated to be worth $178.73 billion in 2021, an increase of 14.4% from 2020. In the U.S., the value of the video gaming market is $97.67 billion, according to data from Statista. Video games first became part of our pastime in the 1970s and today’s video-game offerings feature realistic graphics and an astonishing simulation of reality. (Here are the best-selling Nintendo games of all time.)

To compile a list of the most followed esports in the U.S., 24/7 Tempo reviewed the results of a survey, conducted by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website and released in June 2022. Survey data was collected continuously from several sources instead of from a single questionnaire and was based on a sample size of between 1,420 and 2,970 adult respondents around the U.S. Participants were asked which esports franchises they watch or follow, meaning those they actively read about on a regular basis; watch live broadcasts or highlights of leagues, competitions, and events online or on TV; or attend leagues, competitions, or events in person.

Video games, once only played at home, have taken advantage of the emergence of social media, smartphones, and tablets, and can be played everywhere. Their growth has been abetted by the fact that the first users of videos are well into adulthood and understand the games’ appeal to their children, even as they continue to play themselves. (Speaking of parents, these are the most popular baby names inspired by video games.)

As you might expect, the use of video games soared during the pandemic. But the interesting aspect of this is that according to data from YouGov and Statista, 77% of mobile gamers from the U.S. who spent more time on mobile games during the outbreak said they were very or somewhat likely going to continue playing mobile games at the same rate once the pandemic ended.