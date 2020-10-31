These Are The Most Popular Games For Xbox

Microsoft has just released the new Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. As is usually the case with releases of the iconic console, Microsoft sold out the initial inventory. Consumers are left to wonder if they will be able to get one at all before the holidays. Microsoft will have a special event on November 10 which will allow players all over the world to play together with the world’s top game creators. The success of Xbox can be attributed as much to the games that people can play on it as to the console itself.

In terms of price, The Xbox Series S will sell for $299, which is $200 less than the $499 Series X. The upgrades to the new console are considerable. Movement of images will be at 120fps, the console will offer faster load times, eventually a larger gaming library, and access to the cloud so players can play anywhere, anytime.

Xbox has a rich tradition for gamers worldwide, as does its primary competitor, the Sony PlayStation. The Xbox was released at the end of 2001. Across all generations of the Xbox, Microsoft has sold well over 100 million units.

The mix of games for Xbox is extraordinarily large. Some are free to players, others can cost up to $100, but are sometimes discounted, most likely to drive sales.

Microsoft provides a list of the most played games on Xbox. Here are the top 10:

1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. This game is part of a series, all under the same “Call to Duty” brand. The game mode within Modern Warfare is free.

2. Fortnite. This game comes in both chapters and seasons. The current iteration is “Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4: Nexus War.” The game includes a number of Marvel characters.

3. Rocket League. A competitive soccer game. Free to Xbox players.

4. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Initially, games were based on American author Tom Clancy’s work, although the games in the series have been expanded. This game has gone through six generations since 1998. One version of the game is priced at $99.99.

5. Grand Theft Auto V. The first version of this game was launched in 1997. The new version is for “mature” players because it has “Nudity, Use of Alcohol, Blood and Gore, Strong Sexual Content, Use of Drugs”. The base price of the game is $29.99.

6. NBA 2K21. One of the top sports games for Xbox, and part of the NBA 2K series. It has a base price of $29.99.

7. Apex Legends. One of the free games for Xbox. The earliest versions were based on the Japanese film “Battle Royale”, which was released in 2000.

8. Minecraft. The first version of this was released in 2011. It has been described as “a blocky, procedurally-generated 3D world with infinite terrain.” The base price is $19.99.

9. Destiny 2. First released in 2017. The intergalactic warfare game includes the ability to customize both weapons and enemies.

10. ROBLOX. Another free game. Microsoft describes it as “the ultimate virtual universe that lets you play, create, and be anything you can imagine.” Millions of players are part of the ROBLOX community.