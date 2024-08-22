Millions of Gamers Can't Get Enough of This Free Game Andrey Aboltin / Shutterstock.com

Over the last 40-plus years, the video game industry has slowly risen from outside entertainment to driving more revenue than the movie and music industries combined. While many people might only think of the video game industry as $60 video games, this isn’t the whole story. In many cases, free-to-play video games have helped drive the industry forward with millions of players who don’t spend a dime.

When you think about a title like Fortnite, one of the most played games today, it’s essentially free. You can spend money playing it by buying new character outfits, but you never have to. Instead, you can pay nothing and enjoy all the most important aspects of the game. To look at other games like Fortnite, we used data from GameRant and Steam to determine the best free-to-play video games, in no particular order.

10. Rocket League

Release date: July 2015

July 2015 Game type: Vehicular soccer video game

Vehicular soccer video game Platforms: PlayStation, Windows, Mac, Switch, Xbox

PlayStation, Windows, Mac, Switch, Xbox Mode: Single-player, multiplayer

Soccer Meets Fast Cars

It won’t be surprising to see Rocket League appear on any “best of” list for free-to-play games. With millions of daily players and an entire esports league dedicated to the game, Rocket League has been a sensation since its 2015 release. Part soccer, part rocket-powered car title, the game meshes the two genres in a way that feels so seamless it’s a wonder why no one has tried it before.

9. Runescape

Release date: January 2001

January 2001 Game type: Massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG)

Massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Platforms: Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android

Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android Mode: Multiplayer

World’s Largest MMORPG

With over 300 million accounts, Guinness World Records has recognized Runescape as the largest and most updated free-to-play MMORPG. First released in January 2001, the game immediately took the world by storm as its free-to-play style was not yet the norm in a world where video games were continuously released for the same $60 price tag on every available console. Instead, Runescape flipped the video game world on its head.

8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Release date: July 2003

July 2003 Game type: Action role-playing/MOBA

Action role-playing/MOBA Platforms: Windows, Xbox, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Switch

Windows, Xbox, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, Switch Mode: Multiplayer

May The Force Be With You

One of the best Star Wars games ever, Knights of the Old Republic is also one of the oldest titles on this list. With millions of players every month, the game lives in the Star Wars world and is based on a comic book series. In the game, you enter the Star Wars universe 4,000 years before A New Hope, where the Sith has launched relentless attacks against the Jedi. It’s your choice to join the light or dark side of the Force, and this determines how the story will play out for every player.

7. Genshin Impact

Release date: September 2020

September 2020 Game type: Action role-playing game

Action role-playing game Platforms: PlayStation, iOS, Android, Windows

PlayStation, iOS, Android, Windows Mode: Single-player, Multiplayer

Beautifully Mobile

With over 202 million downloads, Genshin Impact cannot be ignored as one of the greatest free-to-play games ever. The game was downloaded 3.47 million times in May 2024 alone, which only speaks to its continued popularity since its September 2020 release. While the game has monetization options, its fantasy world remains free to play across mobile and console as an action role-playing game in which you move around as a traveler looking for your lost twin sibling.

6. Fortnite

Release date: July 2017

July 2017 Game type: Battle royale

Battle royale Platforms: Windows, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox

Windows, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox Mode: Multiplayer

Battle Royale

Fortnite is a love-it-or-hate-it experience, but you can’t deny its popularity. As one of the best free-to-play games ever, Fortnite took what PUBG did for the battle royale genre and made it part of everyday culture. Fortnite is a household name and goes well beyond the video game genre. The game’s 2017 explosion is hard to ignore, and while you can buy any number of costumes for your character or a battle pass, the game remains free to play.

5. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Release date: August 2012

August 2012 Game type: First-person shooter

First-person shooter Platforms: Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox

Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox Mode: Multiplayer

The First First-Person Shooter

The Counter-Strike series is considered one of the best first-person shooter games of all time. As such, it’s no surprise that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which has as many as 11 million monthly players, is one of the best free-to-play games ever. Still one of Steam’s most-played games, it transitioned to a free-to-play model in December 2018, and its popularity has only skyrocketed since.

4. Warframe

Release date: March 2013

March 2013 Game type: RPG/Third-person shooter

RPG/Third-person shooter Platforms: Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, Switch, iOS

Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, Switch, iOS Mode: Single-player, Multiplayer

Alien War

Handily one of the most popular third-person shooter games ever released, Warframe has many fans worldwide. In the game, you control an ancient warrior dropped into a future Earth at war with a group of aliens. The game’s open world and multiplayer capability have helped make it one of the best examples of this genre. You can play the game almost anywhere, including PC, Nintendo, and mobile.

3. PUBG: Battlegrounds

Release date: December 2017

December 2017 Game type: Battle royale

Battle royale Platforms: Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox

Windows, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox Mode: Multiplayer

The “Other” Fortnite

With well over 1 billion downloads, PUBG: Battlegrounds is one of the games that has helped popularize the battle royale genre. Released in December 2017, the game received positive reviews and was immediately successful after coming out of Steam’s early access beta program earlier in the year. The popularity of the free-to-play mobile game on Android and iOS helped it skyrocket, as did its transition from PC to home console.

2. League of Legends

Release date: October 2009

October 2009 Game type: Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Platforms: Windows, Mac

Windows, Mac Mode: Multiplayer

It’s a League of Legends

Developed by Riot Games, League of Legends, or League, is another game that is largely said to have popularized esports. The game’s positive reviews have helped it reach over 8 million concurrent players. The game’s popularity even spawned a Netflix cartoon, Arcane, which returned for a second season. At its height, over 100 million people worldwide watched the 2019 League of Legends World Championship.

1. Dota 2

Release date: July 2013

July 2013 Game type: Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

Multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) Platforms: Windows, Linux, Mac

Windows, Linux, Mac Mode: Multiplayer

The Best of All Time

Arguably the game that kickstarted the esports world, Dota 2 is one of the best free-to-play video games ever. Released for Windows, Mac, and Linux in July 2013, Dota 2 was an immediate hit. While the game doesn’t require any purchase, you can buy loot boxes and battle pass subscriptions to give your character a better chance at victory. Played between two and five players at once, the goal is to defend your base from an opposing team using your character’s unique abilities.