The Most Valuable Esports Companies

Esports is one of the fastest-growing sports and entertainment sectors in the world. Gaming enthusiasts can watch their favorite teams play popular games like League of Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty games, Overwatch, Apex Legends, and much more.

This wide array of games helps draw in hundreds of millions of fans. According to data firm Newzoo, over half a billion people watched esports either consistently or at least casually in 2022. This huge level of interest has helped make the largest esports teams into massive enterprises, with valuations into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

To determine the esports teams worth the most money, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the Forbes report The Most Valuable Esports Companies 2022.

It is not just gaming that is making these companies so valuable. The brands have diverse revenue streams that include apparel, video game training apps, streaming content, sponsorships, and even marketing firms.

Members of top esports teams also tend to be very well compensated. The prize money for winning a major tournament can be hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars. Still, the earnings of esport stars may not come close to the compensation of the 100 highest paid athletes in America.

Click here to see the most valuable Esports companies