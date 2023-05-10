The Most Popular Video Game Franchise in the US Is 'League of Legends'

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

Video games have become increasingly popular over the past few decades. Today, the video gaming industry is estimated to be worth $178.73 billion worldwide. In the United States alone, the value of the market is $97.67 billion.

The most followed video game franchise in the U.S. is League of Legends, according to a survey conducted by YouGov, an international market and data analytics website, and released in June 2022

According to YouGov, 36% of survey respondents in the United States follow it. In the U.K., it’s 23% – the highest percentage of any game in the country. The next major event for the game is the Red Bulls Solo Q 2023 World Finals, which will take place on May 18-19, 2023. The event has a prize pool of $10,000.

There are several reasons why the League of Legends franchise is so popular. First, it’s free to play. Second, it’s extremely competitive, and players can join teams and vie in tournaments to win prizes. Third, the game is constantly updated with new content, keeping players engaged.

