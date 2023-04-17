States With the Most Pedestrian Deaths Caused by Cars

Fatal car crashes have become more common in recent years, with the number of fatal crashes in 2021 the highest in 16 years. Through the first nine months of 2022, the latest available information, more than 31,000 people have died in motor vehicle accidents. This puts the country on track to come close to 2021’s total and for the second year in well more than a decade exceed 40,000 deaths. (These are the 20 car accidents Americans get in the most.) Many of those fatal crashes involved pedestrians. But some states appear to be safer for pedestrians than others.

To find the states with the most pedestrian deaths, 24/7 Wall St. used the U.S. NHTSA’s preliminary 2021 data from the report Pedestrian Traffic Fatalities by State. States are ranked by the number of pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents. All data is from the NHTSA’s report. Fatalities per 100,000 people is a common measure that allows for apples-to-apples comparisons among states with varying populations.

The mortality rate of pedestrian fatalities ranges from 0.8 people per 100,000 residents in Nebraska to nearly 4.8 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people in New Mexico.

California ranks among the 10 states where pedestrian fatalities declined in 2021. The country’s most populous state saw a 6.6% year-over-year decline, from 1,026 deaths in 2020 to 958 in 2021. It ranked 15th in pedestrian fatalities per capita in 2021, with 2.4 pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people. (See also the vehicles involved in the most fatal crashes.)

Pedestrian deaths in three states – New Hampshire, Nebraska, and Rhode Island – fell by more than 20%. However, these states generally rank low in pedestrian fatalities because of their low and less dense populations. In 2021, there was less than one pedestrian fatality per 100,000 people in these states.

Among the 10 largest states where more than half of the U.S. population resides, five had fewer than two pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents in 2021, while Georgia and Florida were among the top 10 most dangerous for pedestrians, with 3.2 and 4.1 deaths per 100,000 residents, respectively.

Overall, 38 states had more pedestrian fatalities in 2021, led by Maine and West Virginia. Illinois, the country’s sixth most-populous state, reported a 30% increase in pedestrian deaths in 2021.

Here are the states with the most pedestrian deaths.