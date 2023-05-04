This Is the States With the Highest Property Taxes

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Melly Alazraki .

Homeownership rates in the United States have increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Association of Realtors. With more people buying homes, property taxes are a significant source of revenue for local governments

Property taxes vary widely by state and depend largely on state and local property tax rates and home values. On a per capita basis, New Jersey has the highest property taxes in the country, at $3,431, according to data from the report Facts & Figures 2023: How Does Your State Compare from the Tax Foundation, an independent, non-profit, tax policy research organization. The average property tax rate in the Garden State as a share of home value is 2.23%, also the highest in the country.

Higher property tax rates do not necessarily mean a higher tax dollar amount as what residents pay in property taxes is based on a percentage of their property value. In New Jersey, the median home value is $389,800, the eighth highest in the country, contributing to the high tax amount.

Generally nationwide, property taxes make up a large share of all state and local taxes levied. In New Jersey, property taxes make up 45.3% of state and local tax revenue, the fourth highest percentage among states.

One way to measure the property tax burden is property taxes as a share of household income. While in New Jersey the median household income of $89,296 is third highest of all states, property taxes as a share of income still rank fifth highest.

New Jersey is not the only state with a high property tax burden. Other states in the Northeast, such as New Hampshire and Vermont, also have high property tax burdens.

