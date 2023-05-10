The Best Disney Movie Ever Made Is Not Part of a Franchise

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

The Walt Disney Company has been entertaining American audiences for 100 years. Their animated and live-action films alike have captured the hearts of children and adults around the world.

Some of the company’s most successful releases have been part of franchises, including Pirates of the Caribbean, Cars, and above all Toy Story – one of the most successful franchises of all time, Disney or otherwise.

However, the best Disney movie ever made is not part of a franchise. It’s “Coco,” according to a 24/7 Tempo index using average ratings on IMDb and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, as of March 2023.

Released in 2017, the stand-alone film was directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina. It tells the story of Miguel, a young boy who dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music. When Miguel accidentally ends up in the Land of the Dead, he sets out on an extraordinary journey to find his great-great-grandfather, a legendary singer, and to learn the truth about his family’s history.

The movie was extremely well-received by audiences and critics alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a 97% Tomatometer (critic’s) score and a 94% audience score. On IMDb, the movie has an 8.4/10 rating.

