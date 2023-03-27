The 50 Best Disney Movies of All Time

American audiences have enjoyed entertainment from various iterations of the Walt Disney Company for 100 years. Whether it’s animation, family fare, action-adventure, rom-coms or even thrillers, Disney motion pictures bring with them a legacy of skilled craftsmanship and superb storytelling.

To determine the best Disney movies of all time, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb, an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes, an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of March 2023, weighting all ratings equally. Only full-length feature films produced and/or distributed by Disney or a Disney subsidiary were considered. Directorial and cast credits are from IMDb.

When you think of Disney motion pictures, animated films come quickly to mind, and the entertainment colossus has made some of that genre’s greatest movies. The 1940 film “Fantasia” set new standards in animation, along with bringing an appreciation of classical music to a younger audience. Latter-day animated movies “Moana” (2016) and “Coco” (2017) celebrated female empowerment and the colorful vibrancy of Mexican culture, respectively. (“Moana” also had the distinction of seeing its soundtrack album remain in the Billboard 200 for an unprecedented 316 weeks. These are the best original songs from Disney movies.)

Click here for a list of the best Disney movies of all time

The five-film (and counting) Toy Story franchise, co-produced by Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, was launched in 1995 and became one of the most successful movie franchises of all time. (Here’s a look at all the highest-grossing kids’ movies since the original “Toy Story.”)

Disney has also made its mark with more serious films such as the wilderness tale “Never Cry Wolf” (1983); the Cold War thriller “Bridge of Spies” (2015); and “Quiz Show” (1994), the true story of the game-show scandal of the 1950s – the latter two distributed by Disney in the U.S. but not produced by them.