West Virginia Is the Most Obese States in America

This article was written with the assistance of A.I. technology, and has been edited and fact-checked by Colman Andrews .

West Virginia is the most obese state in America, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s 2021 report on adult obesity rates found that 40.6% of West Virginians aged 20 and older suffer from obesity – defined as having a BMI, or body mass index, of 30 or above. This is the highest rate in the nation.

Obesity is a leading cause of preventable death in the United States, linked to type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers. It is also a major risk factor for COVID-19 mortality.

West Virginia’s obesity epidemic is likely due to a number of factors:

It has a high percentage of adults who don’t exercise, with only 21.4% of the state’s adults meeting the CDC’s recommendation that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week.

Some 42.5% of West Virginians 18 and older report that they get less than seven hours of sleep every night, and getting enough sleep – usually defined as a minimum of seven to eight hours – is important for overall health.

And eating a healthy diet is another important way to prevent obesity – but in West Virginia, only 26.2% of adults report eating the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables.

Click here to see the most obese states in America.