Hospitals Bringing in the Most Revenue

U.S. hospitals are struggling with staff shortages and rising costs. The Department of Health and Human Services reported that up to 22% of hospitals across the country suffered staffing shortages last year, with five states reporting that more than half of their hospitals were short-staffed. At the same time, according to the health management consultants Kaufman Hall, hospitals and health systems spent between 18% and 21% more on pharmaceuticals, medical supplies, and labor last year compared to 2020. (Here are 16 states where hospitals are experiencing the worst workforce shortages.)

But not all hospitals are struggling. Fifty U.S. hospitals, most of them located in high-population states, generated at least $8 billion and as much as $35 billion in patient-derived revenues, according to their most recent fiscal year reporting.

To identify the 50 U.S. hospitals bringing in the most revenue, 24/7 Tempo reviewed statistics on non-federal short-term acute-care hospitals compiled by the American Hospital Directory. Data is based on each hospital’s most recent cost report, up to date as of early May 2023. The AHD collects data on more than 7,000 hospitals nationwide, drawing on both public and private sources, including Medicare claims data, hospital cost reports, and commercial licensors. Gross patient revenue (inpatient and outpatient) is taken from each hospital’s most recent Medicare Cost Report. (These are the 21 states where the most people don’t have health insurance.)

New York State is home to nine of the hospitals on this list, collectively generating $134.74 billion in gross patient revenue in their latest reported fiscal year. Two NYC-area hospitals – New York-Presbyterian and Tisch – are among the country’s wealthiest, with a combined fiscal-year patient revenue of $59.5 billion.

Click here to see the 50 U.S. hospitals bringing in the most revenue

Pennsylvania and Texas each have six of the wealthiest hospitals in the nation with $77.7 billion and $61.9 billion in patient revenue, respectively. The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania has the highest patient revenue of in-state hospitals, with $17.6 billion, while San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital generates the highest patient revenue in the Lone Star State at $13.4 billion.



California and Florida each have five of these hospitals, at $88.9 billion and 70.3 billion in patient revenue, respectively, led by Stanford Hospital in California with $25 billion and AdventHealth Orlando in Florida with $24.8 billion.

The number of staffed hospital beds in these hospitals range from 511 beds at NYU Langone Hospital – Long Island in Mineola, New York, to 2,904 beds at AdventHealth Orlando.