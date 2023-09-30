These Are the Future Warships of the US Navy

The journey from conception to commissioning of a U.S. naval ship is a long process with multiple milestones. It starts with a design phase, where naval architects and engineers work collaboratively to create blueprints that meet the Navy’s operational requirements. These plans undergo multiple revisions and simulations to ensure optimal performance and efficiency. At the same time, these blueprints are somewhat standardized as each of these ships falls into different classes within the naval fleet. (Also see, the 17 most expensive U.S. Navy warships and submarines.)

Once the design is finalized, the shipbuilding process begins. This typically takes place at a shipyard, where technicians assemble the ship’s hull, propulsion systems, weaponry, and electronic systems. The first step in this stage is laying the keel for the ship and then the construction begins from this base. Throughout the process, there are quality control measures that guarantee the ship’s structural integrity and functionality.

After the ship reaches its final form, it undergoes another long series of tests and trials. These include sea trials, during which the vessel is evaluated under real-world conditions. Any defects or deficiencies discovered are rectified before proceeding further. Several ships are in this process to be delivered to the U.S. Navy.

To identify the upcoming vessels that the Navy will be adding to its fleet, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed upcoming Navy commissionings from the Navy League, an online publication that tracks the construction and commissioning of naval vessels. We ordered these ships alphabetically and included ships at various stages of construction and commissioning but only those that have at least had their keel laid. Supplemental information about each ship’s hull number, class, construction location, and the current status came from the Navy League as well. It should be noted that some of these ships have been built already, but were awaiting commissioning, as of early September. (On the other hand, see the U.S. Navy ships that are being decommissioned and when.)

After the design, construction, and testing stages is the long-awaited commissioning. Historically, commissioning ceremonies are a time-honored tradition that marks each ship’s entry into active naval service. The ceremony typically involves the ship’s crew, top-ranking Navy officials, and distinguished guests. During this event, the ship is officially named, and its commanding officer assumes command.

The newest ships about to enter the U.S. Navy predominantly consist of Virginia-class nuclear submarines and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers. There are a few of the new Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carriers that are planned to enter service in the next decade, so as to replace the aging Nimitz-class aircraft carriers that were introduced over half a century ago.

Here is a look at the ships being built for the U.S. Navy: