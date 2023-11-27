Most Fuel Efficient SUVs You Can Buy Today Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Sport utility vehicles were once bare-bones four-by-fours sold mostly to off-roaders and outdoor adventure seekers. But in recent decades, SUVs – including both truck-based SUVs and crossovers – have gained traction with a broader market, outselling sedans in the U.S. for the first time in 2015, and accounting for over half of all new vehicle production in 2021.

Generally, SUVs offer greater versatility, capability, and interior space than sedans. Historically, these advantages came at the expense of fuel economy. This is no longer the case, however. According to 2022 data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the average crossover SUV gets a combined 32.4 miles per gallon, and the average truck-based SUV gets 24.8 MPG – up from 24.3 MPG and 20.8 MPG, respectively, a decade earlier.

As gasoline prices have remained at historic highs over the past two years, fuel economy is top of mind for many new car buyers — and some SUVs can get far more out of a single gallon of gas than others. (Here is a look at the states with the highest and lowest gas taxes.)

Using EPA and U.S. Department of Energy data from fueleconomy.gov, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market. We reviewed over 500 available SUV configurations for the 2023 and 2024 model years, selecting the most fuel-efficient build for each nameplate and ranked them by the EPA’s estimated combined MPG. Each of the 36 nameplates on this list is available in a configuration that gets a combined 27 MPG or higher. EVs and plug-in hybrids were excluded from analysis.

For any vehicle, fuel efficiency is subject to a number of factors. Some of them are contingent on driving habits, but those related directly to the vehicle itself include weight, ground clearance, aerodynamics, drivetrain, and engine size.

For each of the 36 SUV nameplates on this list, there is at least one available configuration capable of at least 27 MPG in combined city and highway driving. Some models on this list have a rating of over 40 MPG. Nearly half of these vehicles are hybrid, and the vast majority are classified as small SUVs. (Here is a look at the best selling vehicles in America.)

It is important to note that the MPG ratings used to rank these vehicles are based on the most fuel-efficient configuration available, and that many of these SUVs are also available with far worse gas mileage. The Toyota Grand Highlander, for example, ranks high on this list with two-wheel drive, a hybrid 4 cylinder engine, and a 36 MPG combined rating. However, the Grand Highlander is also available in all-wheel drive without a hybrid engine – a configuration that gets a combined 22 MPG.

Here are the most fuel efficient SUVs.

36. Ford Explorer

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 27 city; 28 highway

27 combined; 27 city; 28 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 6 cylinder; 3.3 liter displacement

Hybrid 6 cylinder; 3.3 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Vehicle class: Standard SUV

Standard SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years

$1,650 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $38,355

35. Jeep Compass

Source: Bryan Mitchell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 24 city; 32 highway

27 combined; 24 city; 32 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $2,000 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,000 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $29,995

34. Lexus TX

Source: chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 27 city; 28 highway

27 combined; 27 city; 28 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.4 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.4 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Standard SUV

Standard SUV Est. fuel costs: $2,400 per year; $2,250 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,400 per year; $2,250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $55,050

33. Mazda CX-50

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 24 city; 30 highway

27 combined; 24 city; 30 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 4-wheel drive

4-wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years

$1,650 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $31,675

32. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 26 city; 29 highway

27 combined; 26 city; 29 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years

$1,650 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $27,995

31. Mitsubishi Outlander

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 24 city; 30 highway

27 combined; 24 city; 30 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $2,000 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,000 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $30,015

30. Volkswagen Tiguan

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 24 city; 31 highway

27 combined; 24 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $2,000 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,000 per year; $250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $29,855

29. Volvo XC40

Best available efficiency (MPG): 27 combined; 24 city; 32 highway

27 combined; 24 city; 32 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $2,050 per year; $2,250 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,050 per year; $2,250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $37,445

28. Chevrolet Equinox

Best available efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 26 city; 31 highway

28 combined; 26 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,950 per year

$1,950 per year Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $27,995

27. Mazda CX-5

Best available efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 26 city; 31 highway

28 combined; 26 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 4-wheel drive

4-wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,950 per year

$1,950 per year Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $30,675

26. Subaru Outback

Source: andipantz / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 26 city; 32 highway

28 combined; 26 city; 32 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,950 per year

$1,950 per year Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $30,190

25. Mazda CX-30

Source: josefkubes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway

29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 4-wheel drive

4-wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,550 per year; $250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,550 per year; $250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $24,325

24. Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

Source: loops7 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway

29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $2,200 per year; $1,250 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,200 per year; $1,250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $48,250

23. Subaru Forester

Best available efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway

29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,550 per year; $250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,550 per year; $250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $27,620

22. Buick Encore GX

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway

30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 3 cylinder; 1.2 liter displacement

3 cylinder; 1.2 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $26,895

21. Subaru Crosstrek

Source: nuttapong / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 30 combined; 28 city; 33 highway

30 combined; 28 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,500 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,500 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $24,870

20. Chevrolet Trailblazer

Source: WendellandCarolyn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway

31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 3 cylinder; 1.3 liter displacement

3 cylinder; 1.3 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $23,395

19. Hyundai Venue

Best available efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway

31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $21,135

18. Kia Seltos

Best available efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 35 highway

31 combined; 29 city; 35 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $24,665

17. Volkswagen Taos

Best available efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 36 highway

31 combined; 28 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $25,450

16. Hyundai Kona

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 32 combined; 29 city; 35 highway

32 combined; 29 city; 35 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $23,475

15. Toyota Corolla Cross

Best available efficiency (MPG): 32 combined; 31 city; 33 highway

32 combined; 31 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $24,960

14. Nissan Rogue

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 33 combined; 30 city; 37 highway

33 combined; 30 city; 37 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: 3 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement

3 cylinder; 1.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,350 per year; $1,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,350 per year; $1,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $28,725

13. Hyundai Santa Fe

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 34 combined; 36 city; 31 highway

34 combined; 36 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,300 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,300 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $30,085

12. Lexus RX 350

Best available efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway

36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $49,750

11. Toyota Grand Highlander

Best available efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway

36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Standard SUV

Standard SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $44,465

10. Toyota Highlander

Best available efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 36 city; 35 highway

36 combined; 36 city; 35 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,250 per year; $1,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,250 per year; $1,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $38,015

9. Kia Sorento

Best available efficiency (MPG): 37 combined; 39 city; 35 highway

37 combined; 39 city; 35 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $32,000

8. Hyundai Tucson

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 38 combined; 38 city; 38 highway

38 combined; 38 city; 38 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $28,585

7. Ford Escape

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 42 city; 36 highway

39 combined; 42 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: part-time 4-wheel drive

part-time 4-wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,150 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,150 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $29,495

6. Lexus NX 350

Best available efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 41 city; 37 highway

39 combined; 41 city; 37 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,650 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $44,365

5. Toyota Venza

Best available efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 40 city; 37 highway

39 combined; 40 city; 37 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,150 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,150 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $36,315

4. Honda CR-V

Best available efficiency (MPG): 40 combined; 43 city; 36 highway

40 combined; 43 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.0 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,350 per year; $3,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,350 per year; $3,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $30,825

3. Toyota RAV4

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 40 combined; 41 city; 38 highway

40 combined; 41 city; 38 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 2.5 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,100 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,100 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $29,625

2. Kia Sportage

Best available efficiency (MPG): 43 combined; 42 city; 44 highway

43 combined; 42 city; 44 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,050 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,050 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2023

2023 Est. base MSRP: $27,615

1. Kia Niro

Source: Cristi Croitoru / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available efficiency (MPG): 53 combined; 53 city; 54 highway

53 combined; 53 city; 54 highway Most fuel-efficient engine: Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement

Hybrid 4 cylinder; 1.6 liter displacement Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. fuel costs: $1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $28,165

Methodology

To identify the most fuel efficient new SUVs on the market, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed fuel efficiency data from the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy-run site, fueleconomy.gov. We reviewed over 500 available SUV configurations, selected only the most fuel-efficient build for each name plate, and ranked them by EPA estimated combined MPG. Each of the 36 nameplates on this list is available in a configuration that gets a combined 27 MPG or higher.

EVs and plug-in hybrids were excluded from analysis. For new vehicles with release dates before Oct. 4, 2023, we used 2024 model years. All other SUVs were ranked using data for the 2023 model year. Supplemental data on engine and drivetrain configuration and estimated fuel costs were also from the EPA and DOE.

Estimated base price is from automotive industry publication, Car And Driver.

