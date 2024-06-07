The Most Fuel-Efficient Pickup Trucks in 2024 Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pickup trucks have long ranked among the top-selling vehicle segments in the United States. Traditionally equipped with substantial towing and hauling capacity, high ground clearance, and of course, open beds, pickups are marketed and sold for their versatility and capability. These advantages, however, have always come at the expense of fuel economy — but that may be beginning to change.

Although pickup trucks are the least fuel efficient vehicles on the market, as a segment, they have been steadily improving. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, pickups had an average fuel economy of 20.9 miles per gallon in 2023, up from 18.0 MPG 10 years ago, and 15.7 MPG 20 years ago.

For the 2024 model year, there are still many pickups with below-average fuel efficiency. But prospective buyers who are not willing to make that compromise also have options.

Using EPA and Department of Energy data from fueleconomy.gov, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most fuel efficient pickup trucks on the market. We reviewed more than 160 available pickup truck configurations and ranked each nameplate by its most fuel efficient build, as measured by the estimated combined MPG. We reviewed data from both the 2024 and 2025 model years and ranked the most recent available year. EV models are ranked on MPGe, or MPG equivalent.

Estimated base prices for each vehicle are from Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication, and do not necessarily reflect the price of the most fuel efficient model. All other supplemental data is from the EPA and DOE.

For any vehicle, fuel efficiency is subject to a number of factors. Some of them are contingent on driving habits, but those related directly to the vehicle itself include weight, ground clearance, aerodynamics, drivetrain, and engine size.

Each of the four highest ranking pickup trucks on this list are EVs. Among them, efficiency ratings in combined highway and city driving range from 53 MPGe to 84 MPGe. According to EPA estimates, these vehicles will save drivers an average of anywhere from $2,500 to $5,250 in fuel costs over five years. These savings do not extend to the dealership lot, however. The base MSRP of the EVs on this list ranges from about $57,000 to nearly $100,000. (Here is a look at the 15 most affordable cars.)

For the 15 remaining pickup truck nameplates on this list, average combined fuel economy falls between 17 MPG and 37 MPG. As more automakers are moving away from large, 8-cylinder engines and adopting hybrid technology, larger trucks are no longer necessarily less efficient than smaller ones. Of the five highest ranking, non-EV pickups on this list, three are full-size trucks. (Here is a look at America’s 16 favorite pickup trucks.)

It is important to note that the MPG ratings used to rank these vehicles are based on the most fuel efficient configuration available, and that many of these trucks are also available with far worse gas mileage.

Why It Matters

In an effort to improve the efficiency of their fleets, automakers are increasingly moving toward smaller engines, hybrids, and EVs. Even pickup trucks, the least efficient vehicle segment on the market, are benefitting from this trend. With efficiency ratings trending upward each year, driving a pickup no longer necessarily means paying a premium at the pump.

19. Nissan Titan

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 17 combined; 15 city; 21 highway

17 combined; 15 city; 21 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 5.6 liter; 8 cylinder

5.6 liter; 8 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $3,800 per year; $9,250 more than avg. over 5-years

$3,800 per year; $9,250 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $48,700

18. Jeep Gladiator

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 19 combined; 17 city; 22 highway

19 combined; 17 city; 22 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3.6 liter; 6 cylinder

3.6 liter; 6 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 4-wheel drive

4-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $2,850 per year; $4,500 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,850 per year; $4,500 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $39,790

17. GMC Canyon

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 20 combined; 19 city; 23 highway

20 combined; 19 city; 23 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.7 liter; 4 cylinder

2.7 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,700 per year; $3,750 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,700 per year; $3,750 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $37,595

16. Nissan Frontier

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 21 combined; 18 city; 24 highway

21 combined; 18 city; 24 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3.8 liter; 6 cylinder

3.8 liter; 6 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,550 per year; $3,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,550 per year; $3,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $32,020

15. Honda Ridgeline

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 21 combined; 18 city; 24 highway

21 combined; 18 city; 24 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3.5 liter; 6 cylinder

3.5 liter; 6 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $2,550 per year; $3,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,550 per year; $3,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $41,145

14. Chevrolet Colorado

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 22 combined; 20 city; 24 highway

22 combined; 20 city; 24 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.7 liter; 4 cylinder

2.7 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,450 per year; $2,500 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,450 per year; $2,500 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $31,095

13. Toyota Tundra

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 22 combined; 20 city; 24 highway

22 combined; 20 city; 24 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3.4 liter; 6 cylinder hybrid

3.4 liter; 6 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,450 per year; $2,500 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,450 per year; $2,500 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $41,815

12. Ford Ranger

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 22 combined; 21 city; 25 highway

22 combined; 21 city; 25 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.3 liter; 4 cylinder

2.3 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,450 per year; $2,500 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,450 per year; $2,500 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $34,315

11. Ford F150

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 23 combined; 22 city; 24 highway

23 combined; 22 city; 24 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3.5 liter; 6 cylinder hybrid

3.5 liter; 6 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: Part-time 4-wheel drive

Part-time 4-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $2,350 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,350 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $38,870

10. Toyota Tacoma

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 23 combined; 20 city; 26 highway

23 combined; 20 city; 26 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.4 liter; 4 cylinder

2.4 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,350 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,350 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $32,995

9. Ram 1500

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 23 combined; 20 city; 26 highway

23 combined; 20 city; 26 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3.6 liter; 6 cylinder hybrid

3.6 liter; 6 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,300 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,300 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $42,270

8. Hyundai Santa Cruz

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 23 combined; 22 city; 26 highway

23 combined; 22 city; 26 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $2,350 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,350 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $28,275

7. GMC Sierra

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 25 combined; 23 city; 29 highway

25 combined; 23 city; 29 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3 liter; 6 cylinder

3 liter; 6 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,650 per year; $3,500 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,650 per year; $3,500 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $38,345

6. Chevrolet Silverado

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 26 combined; 23 city; 29 highway

26 combined; 23 city; 29 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 3 liter; 6 cylinder

3 liter; 6 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Est. fuel costs: $2,550 per year; $3,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,550 per year; $3,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $37,445

5. Ford Maverick

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 37 combined; 42 city; 33 highway

37 combined; 42 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $25,515

4. GMC Hummer EV

Best available fuel efficiency (MPGe): 53 combined; 59 city; 48 highway

53 combined; 59 city; 48 highway Power source: 334 volt lithium ion battery; 596 amp-hr. capacity

334 volt lithium ion battery; 596 amp-hr. capacity Most efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Est. charging costs: $1,450 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $2,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $98,845

3. Chevrolet Silverado EV

Best available fuel efficiency (MPGe): 67 combined; 72 city; 62 highway

67 combined; 72 city; 62 highway Power source: 290 volt lithium ion battery; 580 amp-hr. capacity

290 volt lithium ion battery; 580 amp-hr. capacity Most efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Est. charging costs: $1,150 per year; $4,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,150 per year; $4,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $74,800

2. Ford F150 Lightning

Best available fuel efficiency (MPGe): 70 combined; 78 city; 63 highway

70 combined; 78 city; 63 highway Power source: 403 volt lithium ion battery; 410 amp-hr. capacity

403 volt lithium ion battery; 410 amp-hr. capacity Most efficient drive-train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Est. charging costs: $1,100 per year; $4,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,100 per year; $4,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $57,090

1. Rivian R1T

Best available fuel efficiency (MPGe): 84 combined; 91 city; 77 highway

84 combined; 91 city; 77 highway Power source: 392 volt lithium ion battery; 382 amp-hr. capacity

392 volt lithium ion battery; 382 amp-hr. capacity Most efficient drive-train: Part-time 4-wheel drive

Part-time 4-wheel drive Est. charging costs: $900 per year; $5,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$900 per year; $5,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $71,700