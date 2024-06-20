America's Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs in 2024

Sport utility vehicles, including both full-size and crossover SUVs, are by far the most popular vehicles in the United States. Overtaking sedans as the best-selling segment for the first time in 2015, SUVs accounted for 57.3% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. last year.
Typically equipped with more cargo room and passenger space than sedans, and with greater ground-clearance and capability than minivans, SUVs have broad appeal to multiple consumer markets. Once a relatively niche vehicle, relegated to off-roaders and outdoor adventure seekers, SUVs are now commonly used for daily commutes and hauling kids and groceries.
Historically, the versatility offered by SUVs came at the expense of fuel economy. This compromise, however, is no longer one SUV owners need make. As recently as 2011, new, truck-based SUVs got an average of fewer than 20 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Now, the same segment gets over 25 MPG on average. Meanwhile, improving from 24.4 MPG to 36.8 MPG in the last 10 years alone, crossover SUVs are now the most fuel-efficient vehicle segment in the United States. (Here is a look at the most fuel-efficient pickup trucks in 2024.)
Using EPA and U.S. Department of Energy data from fueleconomy.gov, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market. We reviewed hundreds of available SUV configurations for the 2024 and 2025 model years, selected the most fuel-efficient build for each nameplate, and ranked them by the sum of EPA fuel economy ratings for city, highway, and combined driving. Estimated base prices for each vehicle are from Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication, and do not necessarily reflect the price of the most fuel efficient model. All other supplemental data is from the EPA and DOE. EVs and plug-in hybrids were excluded from analysis.
For any vehicle, fuel efficiency is subject to a number of factors. Some of them are contingent on driving habits, but those related directly to the vehicle itself include weight, ground clearance, aerodynamics, drivetrain, and engine size.
For each of the 27 SUV nameplates on this list, there is at least one available configuration capable of at least 28 MPG in combined city and highway driving. Some models on this list have a rating of over 40 MPG. Nearly half of these vehicles are hybrid, and all but one are classified as small SUVs.
It is important to note that the MPG ratings used to rank these vehicles are based on the most fuel-efficient configuration available, and that many of these SUVs are also available with far worse gas mileage. The Toyota Grand Highlander, for example, ranks high on this list with two-wheel drive, a hybrid 4 cylinder engine, and a 36 MPG combined rating. However, the Grand Highlander is also available in all-wheel drive and no hybrid engine – a configuration that gets a combined 22 MPG. (Here is a look at the 25 best hybrid SUVs ranked by fuel efficiency.)
Why It Matters
In an effort to improve the efficiency of their fleets, automakers are increasingly moving toward smaller, hybrid engines. Even SUVs, historically one of the least efficient vehicle segments on the market, are benefitting from this trend. With efficiency ratings trending upward each year, driving an SUV no longer necessarily means paying a premium at the pump.
27. Subaru Outback
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 26 city; 32 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,950 per year
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $30,240
26. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 25 city; 33 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $2,300 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $43,000
25. BMW X1
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 25 city; 34 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $2,300 per year; $1,750 more than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $41,495
24. Subaru Forester
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $28,440
23. Mazda CX-30
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 4-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $26,415
22. Subaru Crosstrek
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 27 city; 34 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $26,540
21. Lincoln Nautilus
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: Part-time 4-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $53,510
20. Buick Encore
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.2 liter; 3 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $27,295
19. Kia Seltos
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 34 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $28,145
18. Hyundai Venue
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $21,295
17. Chevrolet Trailblazer
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.3 liter; 3 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $24,395
16. Hyundai Kona
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 35 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $25,625
15. Volkswagen Taos
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 36 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.5 liter; 4 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $25,420
14. Nissan Rogue
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 33 combined; 30 city; 37 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.5 liter; 3 cylinder
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $30,240
13. Toyota Highlander
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 36 city; 35 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $45,515
12. Toyota Grand Highlander
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $46,065
11. Lexus RX
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $52,100
10. Kia Sorento
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 36 city; 36 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $40,065
9. Hyundai Tucson
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 38 combined; 38 city; 38 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $33,950
8. Toyota Venza
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 40 city; 37 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $36,465
7. Lexus NX
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 41 city; 37 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $1,250 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $46,075
6. Ford Escape
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 42 city; 36 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: Part-time 4-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $34,985
5. Toyota RAV4
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 41 city; 38 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $33,075
4. Honda CR-V
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 40 combined; 43 city; 36 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,300 per year; $3,000 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2025
- Est. base MSRP: $35,700
3. Toyota Corolla Cross
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 42 combined; 45 city; 38 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive
- Est. fuel costs: $1,300 per year; $3,250 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $29,570
2. Kia Sportage
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 43 combined; 42 city; 44 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,250 per year; $3,500 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $29,965
1. Kia Niro
- Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 53 combined; 53 city; 54 highway
- Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid
- Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front
- Est. fuel costs: $1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years
- Model year considered: 2024
- Est. base MSRP: $28,315
