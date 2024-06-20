America's Most Fuel-Efficient SUVs in 2024 YinYang / E+ via Getty Images

Sport utility vehicles, including both full-size and crossover SUVs, are by far the most popular vehicles in the United States. Overtaking sedans as the best-selling segment for the first time in 2015, SUVs accounted for 57.3% of all new vehicle sales in the U.S. last year.

Typically equipped with more cargo room and passenger space than sedans, and with greater ground-clearance and capability than minivans, SUVs have broad appeal to multiple consumer markets. Once a relatively niche vehicle, relegated to off-roaders and outdoor adventure seekers, SUVs are now commonly used for daily commutes and hauling kids and groceries.

Historically, the versatility offered by SUVs came at the expense of fuel economy. This compromise, however, is no longer one SUV owners need make. As recently as 2011, new, truck-based SUVs got an average of fewer than 20 miles per gallon in combined city and highway driving, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Now, the same segment gets over 25 MPG on average. Meanwhile, improving from 24.4 MPG to 36.8 MPG in the last 10 years alone, crossover SUVs are now the most fuel-efficient vehicle segment in the United States. (Here is a look at the most fuel-efficient pickup trucks in 2024.)

Using EPA and U.S. Department of Energy data from fueleconomy.gov, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most fuel-efficient SUVs on the market. We reviewed hundreds of available SUV configurations for the 2024 and 2025 model years, selected the most fuel-efficient build for each nameplate, and ranked them by the sum of EPA fuel economy ratings for city, highway, and combined driving. Estimated base prices for each vehicle are from Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication, and do not necessarily reflect the price of the most fuel efficient model. All other supplemental data is from the EPA and DOE. EVs and plug-in hybrids were excluded from analysis.

For any vehicle, fuel efficiency is subject to a number of factors. Some of them are contingent on driving habits, but those related directly to the vehicle itself include weight, ground clearance, aerodynamics, drivetrain, and engine size.

For each of the 27 SUV nameplates on this list, there is at least one available configuration capable of at least 28 MPG in combined city and highway driving. Some models on this list have a rating of over 40 MPG. Nearly half of these vehicles are hybrid, and all but one are classified as small SUVs.

It is important to note that the MPG ratings used to rank these vehicles are based on the most fuel-efficient configuration available, and that many of these SUVs are also available with far worse gas mileage. The Toyota Grand Highlander, for example, ranks high on this list with two-wheel drive, a hybrid 4 cylinder engine, and a 36 MPG combined rating. However, the Grand Highlander is also available in all-wheel drive and no hybrid engine – a configuration that gets a combined 22 MPG. (Here is a look at the 25 best hybrid SUVs ranked by fuel efficiency.)

Why It Matters

Source: jovannig / iStock via Getty Images

In an effort to improve the efficiency of their fleets, automakers are increasingly moving toward smaller, hybrid engines. Even SUVs, historically one of the least efficient vehicle segments on the market, are benefitting from this trend. With efficiency ratings trending upward each year, driving an SUV no longer necessarily means paying a premium at the pump.

27. Subaru Outback

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 26 city; 32 highway

28 combined; 26 city; 32 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,950 per year

$1,950 per year Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $30,240

26. Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 25 city; 33 highway

28 combined; 25 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $2,300 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,300 per year; $2,000 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $43,000

25. BMW X1

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 28 combined; 25 city; 34 highway

28 combined; 25 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $2,300 per year; $1,750 more than avg. over 5-years

$2,300 per year; $1,750 more than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $41,495

24. Subaru Forester

Source: Zhe Ji / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway

29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $28,440

23. Mazda CX-30

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway

29 combined; 26 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 4-wheel drive

4-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $26,415

22. Subaru Crosstrek

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 29 combined; 27 city; 34 highway

29 combined; 27 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,850 per year; $500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $26,540

21. Lincoln Nautilus

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway

30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: Part-time 4-wheel drive

Part-time 4-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $53,510

20. Buick Encore

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway

30 combined; 30 city; 31 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.2 liter; 3 cylinder

1.2 liter; 3 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,750 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $27,295

19. Kia Seltos

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 34 highway

31 combined; 28 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $28,145

18. Hyundai Venue

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway

31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder

1.6 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $21,295

17. Chevrolet Trailblazer

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway

31 combined; 29 city; 33 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.3 liter; 3 cylinder

1.3 liter; 3 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $24,395

16. Hyundai Kona

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 35 highway

31 combined; 28 city; 35 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,700 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $25,625

15. Volkswagen Taos

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 31 combined; 28 city; 36 highway

31 combined; 28 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.5 liter; 4 cylinder

1.5 liter; 4 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,750 per year; $1,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $25,420

14. Nissan Rogue

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 33 combined; 30 city; 37 highway

33 combined; 30 city; 37 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.5 liter; 3 cylinder

1.5 liter; 3 cylinder Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,650 per year; $1,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $30,240

13. Toyota Highlander

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 36 city; 35 highway

36 combined; 36 city; 35 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $45,515

12. Toyota Grand Highlander

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway

36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,500 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $46,065

11. Lexus RX

Source: Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway

36 combined; 37 city; 34 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,800 per year; $750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $52,100

10. Kia Sorento

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 36 combined; 36 city; 36 highway

36 combined; 36 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,450 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,450 per year; $2,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $40,065

9. Hyundai Tucson

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 38 combined; 38 city; 38 highway

38 combined; 38 city; 38 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $33,950

8. Toyota Venza

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 40 city; 37 highway

39 combined; 40 city; 37 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $36,465

7. Lexus NX

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 41 city; 37 highway

39 combined; 41 city; 37 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,650 per year; $1,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,650 per year; $1,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $46,075

6. Ford Escape

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 42 city; 36 highway

39 combined; 42 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: Part-time 4-wheel drive

Part-time 4-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $34,985

5. Toyota RAV4

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 39 combined; 41 city; 38 highway

39 combined; 41 city; 38 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.5 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,400 per year; $2,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $33,075

4. Honda CR-V

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 40 combined; 43 city; 36 highway

40 combined; 43 city; 36 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,300 per year; $3,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,300 per year; $3,000 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2025

2025 Est. base MSRP: $35,700

3. Toyota Corolla Cross

Source: justhavealook / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 42 combined; 45 city; 38 highway

42 combined; 45 city; 38 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

2.0 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive Est. fuel costs: $1,300 per year; $3,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,300 per year; $3,250 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $29,570

2. Kia Sportage

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 43 combined; 42 city; 44 highway

43 combined; 42 city; 44 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,250 per year; $3,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,250 per year; $3,500 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $29,965

1. Kia Niro

Best available fuel efficiency (MPG): 53 combined; 53 city; 54 highway

53 combined; 53 city; 54 highway Most fuel-efficient engine size: 1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid

1.6 liter; 4 cylinder hybrid Most fuel-efficient drive-train: 2-wheel drive, front

2-wheel drive, front Est. fuel costs: $1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years Model year considered: 2024

2024 Est. base MSRP: $28,315

