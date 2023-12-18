Future Military Guns of the World Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Constant innovation in military technology can help maintain a distinct advantage for those applying the tech. Aircraft were first introduced to the battlefield in World War I and played a much larger role in World War II and to far greater effect as technology improved over the years. While this is true with aircraft, it is especially relevant with small arms. The constant reinvention of battle rifles, grenade launchers and the like acts as a force multiplier for infantry and expands their impact on the ever-evolving battlefield.

Militaries around the world budget for this innovation annually, testing new weapons, ordering contracts, and outfitting their troops for the field. From World War II to the Vietnam War, the standard issue rifle for the U.S. soldier evolved from the M1 Garand to the M16. This upgraded rifle came with a better effective range, sights, and a bigger standard magazine capacity. (These are the 26 guns in the U.S. Marines arsenal.)

Over the years, it has become standard practice for the U.S. military and others to offer troops upgraded tech and guns to create a more effective fighting force on the ground.

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a look at the future of small arms in militaries around the world after reviewing various military and historical sources. We ordered these small arms alphabetically. We included supplemental information regarding what type of small arms each weapon is as well as the country of origin and a brief summary of each weapon.

It is worth noting that it is possible that not all of these small arms will ultimately enter service. Also, we were not able to find many Chinese small arms, so their presence may be underrepresented on the list. (These are the Chinese military’s small arms ranked from shortest to longest range.)

The projected next evolution for standard issue rifles in the U.S. military is the M5, also known as the XM5 or the SIG-Sauer MCX SPEAR. This modular assault carbine is expected to succeed the M4 line of assault carbines that was introduced in the mid-1990s. Unlike its predecessor, which was chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds, the new M5 packs a bigger punch and is chambered for the 6.8x51mm SIG Fury round.

One unique class of weapon that is in development, and in some cases in the field, is anti-drone small arms. These weapons work to incapacitate enemy drones through a couple means, electronic and projectile. As war has evolved with drones, their counter has evolved as well.

Here is a look at the future small arms of the world’s militaries:

IXI-EW Dronekiller

Source: DanielBendjy / E+ via Getty Images

Type: Anti-drone rifle

Anti-drone rifle Country: United States

The IXI-EW Dronekiller, much like its name implies, is a countermeasure to enemy drones in the field. Configured like a normal rifle with a pistol grip, this gun weighs just under 9 pounds. It works like other drone countermeasures by neutralizing communications between the drone and its operator. The IXI-EW Dronekiller can reach aerial targets roughy 1,000 meters away.

K&M M17S

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Country: United States

The K&M M17S is a bullpup semi-automatic rifle building on the original design from Bushmaster in the 1990s. It can be chambered for a variety of rounds, including the 5.56x45mm, .223, .330 Blackout, 7.62x51mm NATO, and .208 Winchester.

Kalashnikov AK-19

Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Country: Russia

The AK-19 continues the line of Kalashnikov assault rifles but this one is chambered for the 5.56x45mm NATO round. The AK-19 generally maintains the arrangement of the AK-47 with its gas-operated firing action and overall design.

Kalashnikov AK-203

Source: BDphoto / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Type: Assault rifle

Assault rifle Country: India

The Kalashnikov brand of assault rifle is typically associated with Russia, but one of the newest models coming out for the Indian Army is the Kalashnikov AK-203. This gun is a joint venture by India and Russia to upgrade the AK-103 weapons system. It improves upon the penetration-at-range with its 7.62mm caliber and builds on the Kalashnikov gas-operated firing action.

Kalashnikov PLK (Lebedev)

Type: Semi-automatic service pistol

Semi-automatic service pistol Country: Russia

As a counter to the Western semi-automatic service pistols, Kalashnikov developed the PLK chambered for 9mm rounds. This pistol functions similarly with a semi-automatic firing action and has a 14-round detachable box magazine.

Kvertus Technology Antidron KVSG-6

Source: Olena_Z / iStock via Getty Images

Type: Anti-drone rifle

Anti-drone rifle Country: Ukraine

The Kvertus Technology Antidron KVSG-6 is the next evolution in drone warfare, or really the infantry countermeasure to drones. The KVSG-6 operates through the projection of radio signals towards the target, in effect scrambling the signals received by the drone. The result is generally a partial or complete loss in communications, which causes the drone to either fly aimlessly or crash.

Lokmas PARS STUPOR

Type: Anti-drone rifle

Anti-drone rifle Country: Russia

The Lokmas PARS STUPOR is the new Russian anti-drone gun. Like other drone countermeasures, the STUPOR acts to disrupt communications with the target via electromagnetic pulses, causing the drone to fly aimlessly or crash. This gun functions like a rifle with a sighting device mounted on top to provide accuracy at-range and a conventional trigger to actuate the weapon.

M250

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Squad automatic weapon

Squad automatic weapon Country: United States

The M250 is expected to be the next evolution of the Squad Automatic Weapons for the U.S. Army, building on the M249 SAW. The M250 is chambered for higher-caliber rounds, 6.8x51mm SIG Fury, as opposed to the standard 5.56x45mm NATO rounds of the previous generation. SAW guns serve as a source of rapid direct firepower, which can generally be used for support or suppressive fire.

MCX Spear

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Country: United States

SIG-Sauer manufactures the XM5, or MCX Spear, which is the chosen successor to the standard issue M4 of the U.S. Army. The MCX Spear builds on the tech of the AR-15 in terms of its modularity and firing action but is chambered for the 6.8x51mm SIG Fury rounds. The maximum effective range for this standard issue gun is said to be up to 1,700 feet.

MK-22 Sniper

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Country: United States

The MK-22 is set to replace the U.S. Army’s M107 sniper rifle and M2010 Enhanced Sniper Rifle. It is also expected to replace all bolt-action sniper rifles for the Marines. This sniper rifle can fire a series of rounds, including the standard 7.62mm, .300 Norma Magnum, and the .338 Norma Magnum. The MK-22 is made by Barrett Firearms, which calls this sniper rifle the Multi-Role Adaptive Design rifle, or MRAD.

NT Service UAB EDM4S (Sky Wiper)

Type: Anti-drone rifle

Anti-drone rifle Country: Lithuania

The EDM4S, or Electronic Drone Mitigation 4 System, is another countermeasure to drones. Constructed similar to a basic rifle with a barrel and pistol grip, this fires an electromagnetic pulse that disrupts or interrupts communications signals between the drone and its operator.

PGM Mini-Hecate II

Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle

Bolt-action sniper rifle Country: France

The PGM Mini-Hecate II is a highly modular tactical bolt-action sniper rifle. Unlike its brother, the Hecate II, an anti-material rifle, the Mini-Hecate II is downsized and more fitting of the role of a NATO-type infantry sniper. It is chambered for multiple rounds, including 300NM, 300PRC, 338NM, 338L, and 375 SWISS P.

Precision Grenadier System

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Country: United States

The U.S. Army is looking to upgrade its grenade launchers from the legacy M320, and it appears to be turning to the new Precision Grenadier System. The Army previously tried to replace the M320 with the XM25, but this failed after the Army terminated the contract. The system is expected to be a manportable integrated weapon system capable of destroying personnel targets up to 1,000 meters.

QBZ-191

Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Country: China

The QBZ-191, also known as the Type 20, is China’s newest series of rifles. These are manufactured by the Chongqing Jianshe Industry of the CSGC. It is highly modular and capable of filling the roles of assault rifle, assault carbine, and designated marksman rifle. It is chambered uniquely for the 5.8x42mm intermediate cartridge.

Rheinmetall SSW40

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Country: Germany

The SSW40, or Squad Support Weapon 40, is the new German version of the 40mm automatic grenade launcher manufactured by Rheinmetall. This iteration of the grenade launcher is expected to expand grenade-firing and fire support capabilities of modern infantry. The SSW40 is automatic action and magazine fed, capable of hitting target areas as far away as 900 meters.

SAKO M23

Type: Battle rifle

Battle rifle Country: Finland

The SAKO M23 Modular Weapon System is attempting to fill a variety of roles within the Finnish military, replacing some Soviet-era guns that are still in service. This gun is expected to fill a few roles, including battle rifle, designated marksman rifle, and dedicated sniper rifle. Despite these different designations, the rifle is chambered for the standard 7.62x51mm NATO round.

SNT Motiv K16

Type: General purpose machine gun

General purpose machine gun Country: South Korea

The SNT Motiv K16 is set to be South Korea’s next standard issue infantry-level machine gun. It will succeed the K3 light machine gun and the M60 general purpose machine gun. This next evolution will offer an improvement on the overall maximum effective firing range as well as an all-modern design and firing action. The K16 is chambered for the 7.62x51mm NATO round.

SNT Motiv STC16

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: Modular assault rifle

Modular assault rifle Country: South Korea

South Korea is modernizing many of its small arms, eyeing a more domestic design and local manufacturing. The SNT Motiv STC16 is the next generation of modular assault rifle expected to enter the service soon. It is chambered for the 5.56x45mm NATO round and operates with the proven short-stroke gas-operated piston. The gun is highly modular and capable of mounting a series of optics and other tactical accessories.

SNT Motiv STSM21

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Type: Modular submachine gun

Modular submachine gun Country: South Korea

The South Korean small arms arsenal is adding a new modular submachine gun in the form of the SNT Motiv STSM21. Like many other submachines the STSM21 is chambered for the 9mm rounds. The STSM21 design is incorporating most modern trends for submachines, and it is expected to serve in a personal defense capacity and for close-quarters or urban combat.

SNT Motiv STSR23

Source: Jeon Heon-Kyun - Pool / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Type: Designated marksman rifle

Designated marksman rifle Country: South Korea

The SNT Motiv STSR23 is another South Korean upgrade set for the coming years. This designated marksman rifle uses a gas-operated piston arrangement for its firing mechanism and is chambered for the standard 7.62x51mm NATO round. This DMR can have variable barrel lengths for whatever operational needs may be.

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.