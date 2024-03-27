8 Italian Car Brands to Try Matti Blume/Wikimedia Commons

From the runways of Milan to the streets of Rome, Italy has a reputation for having an impeccable sense of fashion in couture, architecture, and automobiles. When driving an Italian car, it’s not just about getting from point A to point B; it’s about arriving in style. Italian cars blend style with performance, delivering an exceptional driving experience transcending mere transportation. So hop in and buckle up, as 24/7 Wall St. takes you on a test drive of 8 Italian car brands to try, presented alfabetically, in a list containing some familiar brands and some positively electric contenders.

1. Abarth

Parent/owner : Stellantis Europe S.p.A

: Stellantis Europe S.p.A Brand established : 1949

: 1949 2024 MSRP: $43k/500e

Fancy Fiat

Abarth is the luxury, sporty line of Fiat. Founded in 1949 by Carlo Abarth, an Austrian-Italian engineer with a passion for racing, Abarth initially focused on producing high-performance exhaust systems. In 1952, Abarth began building complete cars, starting with small-displacement racing vehicles based on Fiat platforms. Acquired by Fiat in 1971, Abarth continued to develop high-performance versions of Fiat models, such as the Abarth 124 Spider. More recently, Abarth has embraced E-car design and production, introducing the fully electric Abarth 500e in 2022. The Abarth 500e is a suped-up version of the Fiat 500e, with upgrades including a sound generator, which allows this electric car to growl like its fossil-fueled counterparts.

2. Alfa Romeo

Parent/owner : Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A/Stellantis Europe S.p.A

: Alfa Romeo Automobiles S.p.A/Stellantis Europe S.p.A Brand established : 1910

: 1910 2024 MSRP: $43k/Giulia and Tonale

Golden Oldie

Alfa Romeo traces its roots back to 1910 in Milan, Italy. Revered for its distinctive Italian design, Alfa Romeo is a longstanding symbol of Italian passion and performance. Throughout its history, Alfa Romeo has produced a range of iconic cars, from elegant luxury sedans to classic Italian sports cars. Consumers, however, harbor a complex love/hate relationship with Alfa Romeo.

Drawn in by the brand’s history and flair, the brand has a reputation for inconsistent reliability and frequent maintenance issues. In recent years, the brand has addressed the issues that have been plaguing them for decades. With the introduction of its hybrid line, including the Tonale, Alfa Romeo is striving to regain our trust. The brand will be launching its e-car line-up in 2025, with plans to transition to only electric car production by 2027. This in and of itself is enough to make Alfa Romeo one of our 8 Italian car brands to try.

3. Estrema

Parent/owner : Gianfranco Pizzuto/Fisker Automotive

: Gianfranco Pizzuto/Fisker Automotive Brand established : 2020

: 2020 2024 MSRP: $ 2.4 million

Positively Electric

Estrema is a new player in the Italian automotive industry. Founded with the vision to redefine the boundaries of electric hypercar performance, Estrema blends cutting-edge technology with breathtaking design, pushing the limits of what’s possible in electric vehicle performance. The company’s debut model, the Estrema Fulminea possesses mind-boggling acceleration reaching 200 mph in under 10 seconds. The 100 kWh hybrid battery pack produced by ABEE (Avesta Battery Energy Engineering) has a range of 325 miles, which is miles beyond the closest competition. The Fulminea is a bold step in the evolution of electric hypercars, and Estrema is a brand to watch. And with a 2 million dollar plus price point, watching these cars is all most of us can afford.

4. Ferrari

Parent/owner : Ferrari S.p.A.

: Ferrari S.p.A. Brand established : 1939

: 1939 2024 MSRP: $245k/Roma Upholding the Legacy Ferrari has been capturing hearts and imaginations since 1939. With a passion for performance, precision engineering, and unmistakable Italian flair, Ferrari produces some of the most iconic and coveted sports cars on the planet. From the legendary Ferrari 250 GTO to the sporty F50, each Ferrari is a testament to the legacy of Enzo Ferrari. Not resting on their laurels, Ferrari has introduced electric hybrids, LaFerrari, and the SF90 Stradale, and is in the process of introducing a line of fully electric cars in 2025.

5. Italcar

Parent/owner : Italcar

: Italcar Brand established : circa 1980s

: circa 1980s 2024 MSRP: $35k/Mini-BUGGY e-BEACH

Company With A Conscience

Italcar, founded in the hazy eighties, started out manufacturing electric golf carts. Since then the brand has added several small, electric, street-legal vehicles to its line-up. With a commitment to innovation and environmental consciousness, Italcar provides eco-friendly transportation solutions for urban commuting or leisurely cruising on the golf course. Italcar offers practical, environmentally conscious alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, with reasonable price points. Though the Italcar lineup is not as lux as some on this list, the ergonomic design of the vehicles’ interiors places occupant safety and comfort at the top. Priced within reach, Italcar is definitely an Italian car brand to try.

6. Maserati

Parent/owner : Stellantis

: Stellantis Brand established :1914

:1914 2024 MSRP:$215k/ Folgore (electric) GranTurismo

Racing Ahead

Maserati, the quintessence of Italian luxury and performance, has been crafting exquisite automobiles since 1914. Founded by the Maserati brothers, the brand boasts a fusion of Italian craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology, offering a range of models, including sedans, coupes, and convertibles that exemplify Italian style, from the iconic GranTurismo to the luxurious Quattroporte. Most recently, Maserati has continued its legacy of performance and innovation with the introduction of their Folgore (English Thunderbolt) line of electric luxury automobiles. With an estimated MSRP of 215k, the 2024 Folgore GranTurismo is one of the pricier additions to the e-car line-up.

7. Pagani

Parent/owner : Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

: Pagani Automobili S.p.A. Brand established : 1992

: 1992 2024 MSRP: $3.5 million

Dreamers Gonna Dream

Pagani has been crafting some of the world’s most exclusive hypercars since 1992. The brand has a reputation for pushing the boundaries of design and performance. From the iconic Zonda to the awe-inspiring Huayra, Pagani blends cutting-edge technology with meticulous attention to detail. The multi-million dollar price tag makes owning a Pagani little more than a dream for most of us. I say we row on. Life is but a dream.

8. XEV

Parent/owner : XEV Ltd

: XEV Ltd Brand established : 2016

: 2016 2024 MSRP: $13,500/YoYo

Last But Not Least

XEV is an Italy/Hong Kong microcar brand. The brand's focus is on electric cars. The EV in XEV stands for Electric Vehicle. XEV produces compact, eco-friendly electric vehicles including the XEV YoYo, the world's first mass-produced 3D-printed electric car! Best described as adorable, the YoYo is a compact electric car designed for short city trips. The YoYO has a top speed of 50 mph ( 80 kph) and a range of 90 miles (150 km) per charge. XEV, founded in 2016, is the future of zero-emission automobiles.

