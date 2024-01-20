6 Luxury Car Brands To Avoid Tramino / Getty Images

People dream of having a luxury car parked in their driveway one day, but is it really worth it? Well, according to lots of sources, that depends on the brand of luxury car you are looking to purchase. There are clearly some luxury car brands to avoid, and even further, certain models within well-known brands that are known to have issues. Making sure you are getting something truly luxurious (especially for luxurious prices) is important.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used CarEdge’s published value ratings and selected over-represented brands that scored poorly, plus used some editorial discretion to comb through recent car-centric forums to see the brands that mechanics and enthusiasts take issue with.

Six Luxury Car Brands to Avoid

Before we start, it’s important to acknowledge that within brands, there are certain car models that are known to have issues. For example, the BMW 5 Series, the Mercedez-Benz GLA class, and a few others don’t score very high on CarEdge’s list. Still, those issues haven’t trickled up high enough to cause widespread consumer dissent for the brand, which is why we didn’t include them on the list.

Jaguar

Few brands have had a fall from their pedestal of reputation like Jaguar has. Founded in 1922, they have gone through quite a few ups and downs. In public opinion, they are definitely down right now. Jaguar was hit with some serious issues involving reliability, engine performance, and outright lack of performance.

On top of the performance issues and quality problems, there aren’t a lot of compelling models that are capturing public attention. Right now, the brand only has one luxury SUV (the F-Pace) in a world where SUVs are the best-selling model of car. Plus, many of the current model lines are outdated and not interesting to many modern buyers.

Still, all that being said, there are plenty of reasons why the company could make a comeback. First, the brand seems to have changed its ways a bit when it was acquired by Tata. Consumer sentiment usually lags, so it could just take some time to catch up.

Land Rover

Land Rover was founded in 1948 and, funny enough, is also owned by Tata Motors, an Indian automotive manufacturer. Jaguar is a sister brand to Land Rover, and unfortunately, that isn’t a good thing for either brand.

Despite having a strong grip on the SUV market, Land Rover is almost famous for its reliability issues. The issues generally stem from a high degree of complexity involving and failing electronic components. Additionally, the cost of ownership and repairs for Land Rovers are historically high, and the vehicle depreciation doesn’t make them a worthwhile investment.

Cadillac

Cadillac is one of the oldest car brands out there, but its recent issues have brought it from being one of the most prestigious to something… not that. First, there have been some outright branding issues that don’t necessarily impact the cars themselves, but they do impact the brand’s image. The company hasn’t had a clear directive or identity for decades after it became known as a low-tier “legacy” luxury company.

Outside of image, the company has also had some issues with reliability and customer satisfaction. For example, the CTS, ATS, and Escalade have been rated with a 1 out of 5 reliability rating in recent years, and recalls have been extremely common (and safety-related). According to Consumer Reports’ “Brands That Make The Best Vehicles” list, Cadillac is ranked 29th out of 33 total brands, which is not a good look for a luxury brand.

Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo is an Italian carmaker that re-entered the United States market after being gone for decades, introducing models like the Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover. They are clearly Italian and many love them for their performance and looks.

That being said, there have been some rough reports of reliability, specifically with the Giulia Quadrifoglio model. In fact, Car and Driver’s 40,000-mile test showed the litany of issues that plagued the vehicle. The test seemed to show a wider issue with the model, and there have been some consumer sentiments that match.

Maserati

If you Google, “Why is Maserati…”, the autofill results probably tell the entire story. Maserati may be one of the most famously hated-on brands out there right now, but is that hate warranted? Well, yes, a little.

First, Maserati has consistently ranked poorly in reliability ratings, scoring 40th out of 40 places in the ReliabilityIndex ratings since 2016. It’s almost impressive! Also, they are known to have bad off-the-lot quality problems, including extremely loud squeaking and cabin noises. Plus, the exclusivity of the car brand makes parts inaccessible, resulting in reports of $300 oil changes, $3,000 brake jobs, and more.

Lincoln

Lincoln is another legacy luxury brand that has struggled a bit to keep its edge in the modern era. There are generally high satisfaction ratings associated with Lincoln (Lincoln ranked above average in J.D. Power’s 2021 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study), but there have been some concerns regarding reliability.

For example, Lincoln finished last in Consumer Reports’ reliability survey for consecutive years, showing that they have some real issues with the longevity and upkeeping costs for their vehicles. Additionally, recent models like the Corsair, Nautilus, and Aviator all ranked very low on CarEdges’ worst luxury cars list. Plus, they have a branding problem, especially with the younger generation.

(dis)Honorable Mentions

Jeep

2011 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 70th Anniversary edition.

Look, we know Jeep isn’t technically a luxury brand, but really, why isn’t it? Most models never see real off-roading use (looking at you, too, Land Rover), and people pay extra for the visuals and to feel a little special.

Jeep has been famous for its reliability issues over the years, particularly models like the Wrangler. Additionally, the Wrangler has had multiple recalls and doesn’t score well when it comes to safety.

Mansory

Mansory, a German-based luxury car modification company, specializes in elevating high-end vehicles to new levels of exclusivity. Technically, this isn’t a car brand but a mod company. Consumer sentiment for Mansory isn’t super high.

The online commentary refers to Mansory’s creations as “abominations,” “crimes against cars,” and more. They will generally take a luxury vehicle like a Lamborghini or Bentley and just bling it out to a degree that some would call “gaudy.” It isn’t a carmaker, however, so it didn’t make our list.

Tesla

Tesla is another one of those “is it a luxury brand” cases. Without a doubt, the Model S and X make the cut, but the brand as a whole does offer some affordable EVs with the Model 3. Also, since EVs are generally more expensive, they almost automatically command a higher price tag, which tips them into “luxury” territory more readily, at least in consumer sentiment.

The Model S has had some issues in the past, and many people are upset with the manufacturing quality of a vehicle with such a high price tag. Word on the street is that this is getting better as Tesla nails down its manufacturing process, but it still has some kinks to work out.

At the same time, their Model S and X have landed at the TOP of some reliability lists, so there isn’t a clear consensus on where the brand as a whole lands.

