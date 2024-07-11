The Fastest-Selling Used Cars in 2024 WendellandCarolyn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the used car market has slightly cooled off after going sky-high over the past few years, this won’t stop some great deals from being made. In fact, some used cars only sit on dealer lots for an average of 12 days before a buyer scoops them up. When you think through the overall savings on a used car, especially a certified pre-owned model, it’s understandable why some cars on this list move off the lot so fast.

Using data provided by iSeeCars, you can look at the top 20 fastest-selling used cars in 2024. Ranking these in descending order, it’s fascinating to see what brands are the most sought after and whether SUVs or sedans move the most. What’s also notable is that hybrids remain equally popular for both new and used car buyers who love the additional value they provide.

Why Is This Important?

There is little question about whether the used car values have been good over the last few years. Whether due to increased demand due to a chip shortage or residual effects of the pandemic forcing manufacturing to slow down, used car values have been on quite the rollercoaster over the last four years. Given that we regularly cover vehicles on 24/7 WallSt., looking at used car sales fits our general coverage strategy and is a strong indicator of how well the automobile marketing is performing.

20. Lexus ES 350

Average days on market: 25.1

Average price: $34,244

The upgraded model of the Lexus ES lineup, the ES 350, is available in both this model and the 250 series. For the 350, you get upgraded features with a more refined exterior style that feels even more corporate than the ES 250. For the value, you really can’t go wrong with anything Lexus makes, as their quality regularly surpasses other luxury manufacturers.

19. Kia Carnival

Average days on the market: 25.0

Average price: $34,706

The Kia Carnival is a unique vehicle in that it’s a traditional minivan, though Kia likes to market it as a minivan/SUV combination. Regardless of how Kia positions the Carnival, it’s as good as you might expect from Kia, with standard features that far surpass those of more premium models that cost twice as much.

18. Honda Odyssey

Average days on market: 24.9

Average price: $32,568

The second of two minivans on this list, there is little question that families are looking to keep costs down while looking at the used car market for models like the Honda Odyssey. Offering outstanding value for the price, you get advanced features, excellent safety scores, and Honda’s traditionally strong quality.

17. Lexus IS 300

Average days on market: 24.4

Average price: $30,457

An upgraded version of Lexus’ compact sedan, the IS 300 offers everything buyers love about the IS model but with improved added features. Models from 2020 and newer get updated styling, and the potential F Performance model with upgraded exterior features and a sportier drive is fun to own.

16. Honda Accord Hybrid

Average days on market: 24.2

Average price: $28,568

The Toyota Camry and the Honda Accord are the two best sedans today. By adding a Hybrid model, Honda gave buyers everything they already loved about the Accord but added far more fuel economy. With rising gas costs, the Accord’s ability to go over 500 miles on a single tank is hard to ignore.

15. Lexus RX 350

Average days on market: 24.0

Average price: $40,479

The flagship model in the Lexus lineup, the RX 350, is a staple SUV that you are likely to see at least once on the road if you go for a drive. Something of a premium sibling to the Toyota Highlander, the RX 350 is somewhat smaller. Still, it offers a more luxurious interior, and Lexus’ typically strong drive quality offers very little road noise.

14. Lexus ES 250

Average days on market: 23.8

Average price: $32,246

The ES 250 has been considered the flagship Lexus sedan since 1989. Often considered a mid-size car for corporate executives, it is just as popular with older Lexus buyers who want to buy a vehicle they only have to worry about servicing twice a year.

13. Hyundai Elantra N

Average days on market: 23.7

Average price: $31,602

The Elantra has been a mainstay in the Hyundai lineup for almost thirty years. When the company decided to add the “N” model to the Elantra, it increased overall horsepower and torque, stiffened the ride to feel sportier and more premium, and added bucket seats.

12. Subaru Impreza

Average days on market: 23.4

Average price: $19,990

Subaru says 90% of its cars are still on the road after 10 years, and it’s because of their strong resale value. A five-door hatchback since 2008, the Subaru Impreza was once named the lowest-depreciating sedan by iSeeCars after five years on the road.

11. Ford Maverick Hybrid

Average days on market: 23.0

Average price: $30,917

The only pickup on this list is the Ford Maverick Hybrid, which remains an appealing used vehicle option. Only on sale since 2021 for the 2022 model year, it has quickly become a popular choice for those who don’t want to spend money on the F-150 Lightning.

10. Honda CR-V Hybrid

Average days on market: 22.9

Average price: $31,591

One of the standout options in the compact SUV segment, the Honda CR-V, is an easy sell for most buyers. When a hybrid model provides even more fuel economy without significantly increasing the asking price, Honda quickly found the right formula to market this car successfully.

9. Mazda MX-5 Miata

Average days on market: 22.5

Average price: $27,237

One of the most loyal vehicles on the road today, Mazda MX-5 Miata owners swear by its design and driving strengths. The two-door convertible is considered a lightweight sports car and remains the best-selling two-seat convertible sports car in history.

8. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Average days on market: 21.8

Average price: $23,016

One of the best and most popular compact cars on the road, the Toyota Corolla, needs little introduction. The vehicle’s hybrid model is already a decade old and still strong. With a much sportier and refreshed look over the last few years, it comes as no surprise this inexpensive yet reliable compact sedan is a popular used car option.

7. Lexus NX 350

Average days on market: 21.6

Average price: $43,328

The most underappreciated vehicle in the Lexus lineup, the Lexus NX 350 offers outstanding value for what you receive. When it was introduced in 2014, there was uncertainty about where the NX fit into the Lexus lineup. Fast-forward 10 years, and the NX has found its place and is thriving as a choice for Lexus buyers.

6. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Average days on market: 21.4

Average price: $39,409

Toyota’s popular SUV, the Highlander Hybrid, improves its fuel economy by taking everything already great about the vehicle. With the Toyota name attached, buyers have confidence that any Highlander Hybrid model’s overall quality and reliability will be strong.

5. Lexus IS 500

Average days on market: 21.4

Average price: $59,489

Released as part of a 2021 revamp for the Lexus IS model, the 500 edition is one of the best versions of Lexus’ smallest sedan. Usually found with the brand’s F Sport performance package in tow, the vehicle adds the larger V8 engine and a sportier overall exterior.

4. Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid

Average days on market: 20.0

Average price: $24,276

First released in 2017, the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid is an outstanding option for anyone looking for an inexpensive hybrid model. With Kia’s outstanding warranty, you can rest assured that many Kia Niro hybrid models are in great shape. With a facelift to the vehicle’s exterior in 2019, Kia added a more stylish look while upping overall fuel economy.

3. Lexus NX 250

Average days on market: 19.8

Average price: $38,772

The Lexus NX has been a staple of the brand’s lineup since 2014. Available as both a hybrid and a gas engine, it sits between the RX and UX. After 2021, the NX’s second generation will be an even greater value thanks to Lexus’s new design philosophy, which includes a much larger infotainment screen.

2. Lexus NX 350h

Average days on market: 15.8

Average price: $44,419

Something of a smaller version of the Lexus RX 350h, the NX costs slightly less while offering mostly similar luxury. The RX 350h is only better if you want more storage and a slightly roomier interior. Still, for most buyers, the NX 350h saves you money without sacrificing quality or reliability.

1. Lexus RX 350h

Average days on market: 12.3

Average price: $57,229

While iSeeCars doesn’t indicate each vehicle’s year on its list, it’s unsurprising to see Lexus appearing so frequently. As the RX 350 is one of the brand’s most successful automobiles, having it appear in the number one spot, especially as a hybrid, is no surprise. This vehicle emanates both luxury and reliability, which makes it a great value for most buyers.