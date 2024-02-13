Special Report

50 "Blue State" Cities People are Absolutely Fleeing

Alaska+state+skyline | Downtown Seattle, Washington from Seattle-Bremerton Ferry, Seattle, Washington
kenlund / Flickr
Kristin Hitchcock
Blue state populations are declining fast. New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and California are among the top states losing population. In fact, most of the states losing people are predominantly blue-leaning.

Certainly, there are various reasons why individuals relocate to another state. Some may relocate due to milder weather, although that doesn’t entirely explain why states like California are experiencing a population decline. On the other hand, some colder states like Montana and Utah have also gained people, indicating that climate isn’t the sole determining factor.

There are links between poor economic freedom and population decline, too. In states with stricter laws, people generally have less freedom to get ahead, leading to stagnating wages and eventual migration. Because these blue states tend to have more economic regulation, they may inadvertently push people out.

Either way, almost all blue-state cities are experiencing a decline. Here are some of the cities with the fastest declining population:

1. Los Angeles

27 Floors Of Unfinished L.A. Luxury Skyscraper Tagged With Graffiti
Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Currently, many apartments are being left incomplete in L.A. due to the quickly declining population.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2% from 2020 to 2023
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 76,529
  • Current Population: 3.82 million
  • Area: 501.89 km²

2. San Diego

San Diego High Rises 1 by Ryan Quick
San Diego High Rises 1 (CC BY 2.0) by Ryan Quick
San Diego is another Californian city with a declining population.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.4% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 5,798
  • Current Population: 1.42 million
  • Area: 1,223 km²

3. San Jose

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
San Jose was once a thriving cultural center, but now the city is declining.
  • Population Decline Rate: 4.1% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 41,988
  • Current Population: 1.03 million
  • Area: 460.5 km²

4. San Francisco

Famous Lombard Street, San Francisco, California, USA
Source: Maks Ershov / Shutterstock.com
San Francisco may have many unique features, but it is currently declining.
  • Population Decline Rate: 7.5% from 2021 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2021 to 2022: 65,522
  • Current Population: 873,965
  • Area: 121.4 km²

5. El Monte

Source: AlessandraRC / iStock via Getty Images
California is known for its long beaches, but many people are leaving despite the great views.
  • Population Decline Rate: 3.8% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,125
  • Current Population: 105,312
  • Area: 274.2 km²

6. Pasadena

Source: vmuschetto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population Decline Rate: 3.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,508
  • Current Population: 134,211
  • Area: 259.3 km²

7. Long Beach

Walter Pyramid by Summum
Walter Pyramid (CC BY-SA 2.5 DEED) by Summum
Long Beach is best known for its beaches, but it’s also home to the Walter Pyramid.
  • Population Decline Rate: 3.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 15,468
  • Current Population: 451,307
  • Area: 130.8 km²

8. Oakland

Source: Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images
Oakland may not be as big as L.A., but it is still a sizable city.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 10,107
  • Current Population: 440,647
  • Area: 202.5 km²

9. California City

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
This “quint” city is home to nearly 380,000 people but is declining like much of the state.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1.1% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 6,864
  • Population: 379,540
  • Area: 341.1 km²

10. Anaheim

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images
Anaheim isn’t a huge city in California, but it is still declining.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.07% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 2,364
  • Current Population: 346,824
  • Area: 138.1 km²

11. Honolulu

Storm chasing surfers and body boarders enjoy the waves kicked up by Hurricane Lane
Source: Kat Wade / Getty Images News via Getty Images
While this city is known for being a tropical paradise, it’s experiencing a decline of around 0.75%.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.1% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20,868
  • Population: 995,638
  • Area: 305 km²

12. Hilo

Hilo Bay Hawaii by chumlee10
Hilo Bay Hawaii (CC BY-SA 2.0) by chumlee10
Hilo, Hawaii, may not seem that large. However, compared to other areas of Hawaii, it is.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.44% from 2020 to 2021
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2021: 824
  • Current Population: 44,108
  • Area: 51 km²

13. Kalihiwai

Source: Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock
Hawaii is a beautiful place, but it has a very high cost of living.
  • Population Decline Rate: 57.32% since 2000
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 550
  • Population: 306
  • Area: 2.65 sq mi

14. Kaneohe

Source: Brittany Stalzer / iStock via Getty Images
Like much of Hawaii, this small town is also decreasing in size.
  • Population Decline Rate: 4.1% since 2000
  • Population Loss, 2000 to 2023: 493
  • Current Population: 11,342
  • Area: 51 km²

15. Omao

Source: unclegene / iStock via Getty Images
Largely due to the cost of living, this small town is also decreasing in population.
  • Population Decline Rate: 3.03% since 2000
  • Population Loss, 2000 to 2023: 41
  • Current Population: 1,184
  • Area: 1.27 sq mi

16. Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, USA by Pom'
Chicago, Illinois, USA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pom'
Chicago is a massive city, but its population has decreased for years.
  • Population Decline Rate: 3% from 2020 to 2023
  • Population Lose, 2020 to 2023: 81,313
  • Population: 2,746,388
  • Area: 277.1 km²

17. Aurora

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
While much smaller than Chicago, this city has also been decreasing in population for years.
  • Population Decline Rate: 10% from 2017 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2017 to 2022: 19,789
  • Current Population: 197,899
  • Area: 89.5 km²

18. Naperville

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Naperville may not be nearly as famous as Chicago, but it is a sizable town.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.001% since 2017
  • Population Loss, 2017 to 2023: 80
  • Current Population: 149,540
  • Area: 129.5 km²

19. Joliet

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
With a population of over 140,000, this sizable down has also been decreasing.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.2% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 341
  • Current Population: 148,405
  • Area: 66.4 km²

20. Rockford

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Rockford is one of the smaller cities in Illinois, but it has also been experiencing population decline.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,949
  • Current Population: 95,840
  • Area: 148.8 km²

21. New York City

Source: Hulton Archive/Getty Images
New York is a historic city, but it has been declining for decades.
  • Population Decline Rate: 5.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 468,297
  • Population: 8,804,397
  • Area: 833 km²

22. Buffalo

Looking southward along Main Street from just before Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo, New York, on the first day of a two-day November 2022 winter storm by Andre Carrotflower
Looking southward along Main Street from just before Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo, New York, on the first day of a two-day November 2022 winter storm (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Andre Carrotflower
Buffalo is much smaller than New York City, but it is also experiencing population decline.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.7% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,815
  • Current Population: 278,349
  • Area: 422.8 km²

23. Rochester

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
Smaller still is Rochester. This city will likely get even smaller over the next few years.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.9% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,969
  • Population: 211,088
  • Area: 106.7 km²

24. Yonkers

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Yonkers is a lesser-known city in New York.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1.6% from 2020 to 2023
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 3,464
  • Population: 201,000
  • Area: 18 km²

25. Syracuse

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
Syracuse may not be as large as other cities on this list, but it is going to get even smaller over the next decade.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.8% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,157
  • Current Population: 145,170
  • Area: 61.0 km²

26. Portland

Portland by Chris Yunker
Portland (CC BY 2.0) by Chris Yunker
As one of the bluest cities around, Portland is decreasing in population very quickly.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.7% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 17,451
  • Current Population: 654,762
  • Area: 376.6 km²

27. Union County

Salem, OR | Salem, Oregon, USA downtown city skyline
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Union County has experienced quite the huge decline that Portland has, but it is stagnating in population.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.1% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20
  • Current Population: 26,177
  • Area: 105.4 mi²

28. Pendleton

Pendleton, Oregon by Visitor7
Pendleton, Oregon (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Visitor7
Pendleton is a quaint town that is declining despite the state’s slight rebound in 2023.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.8% from 2022 to 2023
  • Population Loss, 2022 to 2023: 134
  • Current Population: 16,785
  • Area: 98.9 km²

29. Gresham

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images
Gresham is home to many natural areas.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2023
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 2,634
  • Current Population: 111,621
  • Area: 50.6 km²

30. Beaverton

Source: GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Beaverton isn’t nearly as well-known as some of the other cities on this list, but it is home to its famous farmers’ market.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.5% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 480
  • Current Population: 96,121
  • Area: 54.6 km²

31. Philadelphia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
While this city is historic, Covid-19 had a huge impact on its population.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 36,541
  • Current Population: 1,567,442
  • Area: 349.9 km²

32. Pittsburgh

Downtown Pittsburgh by Kimon Berlin
Downtown Pittsburgh (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Kimon Berlin
Pittsburgh is absolutely a city, but its population is surprisingly small and stagnated.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.01% from 2020 to 2023
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 200
  • Current Population: 302,898
  • Area: 88.0 km²

33. Allentown

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
Allentown is a quaint city, and it will likely remain that way for some time.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.6% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 764
  • Current Population: 73,037
  • Area: 46.5 km²

34. Erie

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Pennsylvania is experiencing an overall population decline, which is affecting many of its cities.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1.4% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,338
  • Current Population: 96,894
  • Area: 99.2 km²

35. Reading

Reading, PA | Autumn in Reading, Pennsylvania
Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Reading is declining at a slower rate than in other cities, but it is still declining.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.3% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 242
  • Current Population: 95,092
  • Area: 21.3 km²

36. Detroit

Michigan | Detroit Aerial Panorama
Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
Detroit may only be marginally left-leaning, but its population is dropping faster than most.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.9% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 18,739
  • Population: 620,376
  • Area: 142.9 mi²

37. Saratoga Springs

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Saratoga Springs is a beautiful town that draws many tourists, but the town is losing people like the rest of New York.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.38% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 150
  • Current Population: 28,375
  • Area: 66.3 km²

38. Cooperstown

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Cooperstown is home to the National Baseball Museum.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1.08% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20
  • Current Population: 1,834
  • Area: 21.3 km²

39. Astoria

Astoria Oregon
Source: PhusePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Astoria is declining at a slightly lower rate than other cities.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.1% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20
  • Current Population: 10,182
  • Area: 33.5 km²

40. McMinnville

McMinnville, Oregon by Doug Kerr
McMinnville, Oregon (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr
Despite being lesser-known than other cities, McMinnville is declining pretty quickly.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 346
  • Population:34,120
  • Area: 29.7 km²

41. Gettysburg

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images
This historic town is declining like much of the state.
  • Population Decline Rate: 3.4% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 261
  • Current Population: 7,423
  • Area: 8.0 km²

42. Lancaster

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Lancaster is pretty large these days, but its population has stagnated and started to decline.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.17% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,287
  • Current Population: 58,034
  • Area: 20.7 km²

43. Providence

Providence, Rhode Island by JJBers
Providence, Rhode Island (CC BY 2.0) by JJBers
Providence typically has population growth. However, the last few years have seen a steep decline.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.07% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,369
  • Current Population:189,563
  • Area: 53.1 km²

44. Warwick

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Warwick is the second-largest city in Rhode Island and is also declining (though not at the same rate).
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.01% from 2020 to 2021
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2021: 146
  • Current Population: 82,783
  • Area: 98.7 km²

45. Cranston

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Cranston has a large Italian-American community, but it has been in decline for several years.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.22% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 757
  • Population: 82,691
  • Area: 58.1 km²

46. Pawtucket

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
Pawtucket used to be very large. However, it has declined sharply since its glory days.
  • Population Decline Rate: 1.11% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 836
  • Current Population: 75,176
  • Area: 24.5 km²

47. East Providence

Yellow house, red door by moarplease
Yellow house, red door (CC BY 2.0) by moarplease
East Providence is technically different from Providence, but it is also declining in population.
  • Population Decline Rate: 0.9% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 442
  • Current Population: 46,691
  • Area: 35.5 km²

48. Baltimore

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
Baltimore has been declining almost every year for the last two decades, with some declines reaching almost 2% – and growths being much smaller.
  • Population Decline Rate: 2.7% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 15,762
  • Current Population: 569,931
  • Area: 501.89 km²

49. Columbia

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
Columbia may be known for its organized, planned nature. However, its population has been decreasing over the last few years.
  • Decline Rate: 0.309% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 326
  • Current Population: 105,086
  • Area: 140.7 km²

50. Santa Ana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Population Decline Rate: 0.8% from 2020 to 2022
  • Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 2,366
  • Current Population: 308,189
  • Area: 90.4 km²

