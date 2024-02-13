50 "Blue State" Cities People are Absolutely Fleeing kenlund / Flickr

Blue state populations are declining fast. New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and California are among the top states losing population. In fact, most of the states losing people are predominantly blue-leaning.

Certainly, there are various reasons why individuals relocate to another state. Some may relocate due to milder weather, although that doesn’t entirely explain why states like California are experiencing a population decline. On the other hand, some colder states like Montana and Utah have also gained people, indicating that climate isn’t the sole determining factor.

There are links between poor economic freedom and population decline, too. In states with stricter laws, people generally have less freedom to get ahead, leading to stagnating wages and eventual migration. Because these blue states tend to have more economic regulation, they may inadvertently push people out.

Either way, almost all blue-state cities are experiencing a decline. Here are some of the cities with the fastest declining population:

1. Los Angeles

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2% from 2020 to 2023

2% from 2020 to 2023 Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 76,529

76,529 Current Population : 3.82 million

: 3.82 million Area: 501.89 km²

2. San Diego

Population Decline Rate: 0.4% from 2020 to 2022

0.4% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 5,798

5,798 Current Population: 1.42 million

1.42 million Area: 1,223 km²

3. San Jose

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 4.1% from 2020 to 2022

4.1% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 41,988

41,988 Current Population: 1.03 million

1.03 million Area: 460.5 km²

4. San Francisco

Source: Maks Ershov / Shutterstock.com

Population Decline Rate: 7.5% from 2021 to 2022

7.5% from 2021 to 2022 Population Loss, 2021 to 2022: 65,522

65,522 Current Population: 873,965

873,965 Area: 121.4 km²

5. El Monte

Source: AlessandraRC / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 3.8% from 2020 to 2022

3.8% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,125

4,125 Current Population: 105,312

105,312 Area: 274.2 km²

6. Pasadena

Source: vmuschetto / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 3.3% from 2020 to 2022

3.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,508

4,508 Current Population: 134,211

134,211 Area: 259.3 km²

7. Long Beach

Population Decline Rate: 3.3% from 2020 to 2022

3.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 15,468

15,468 Current Population: 451,307

451,307 Area: 130.8 km²

8. Oakland

Source: Melpomenem / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2022

2.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 10,107

10,107 Current Population: 440,647

440,647 Area: 202.5 km²

9. California City

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 1.1% from 2020 to 2022

1.1% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 6,864

6,864 Population: 379,540

379,540 Area: 341.1 km²

10. Anaheim

Source: MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.07% from 2020 to 2022

0.07% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 2,364

2,364 Current Population: 346,824

346,824 Area: 138.1 km²

11. Honolulu

Source: Kat Wade / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.1% from 2020 to 2022

2.1% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20,868

20,868 Population: 995,638

995,638 Area: 305 km²

12. Hilo

Population Decline Rate: 0.44% from 2020 to 2021

0.44% from 2020 to 2021 Population Loss, 2020 to 2021: 824

824 Current Population: 44,108

44,108 Area: 51 km²

13. Kalihiwai

Source: Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock

Population Decline Rate: 57.32% since 2000

57.32% since 2000 Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 550

550 Population: 306

306 Area: 2.65 sq mi

14. Kaneohe

Source: Brittany Stalzer / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 4.1% since 2000

4.1% since 2000 Population Loss, 2000 to 2023: 493

493 Current Population: 11,342

11,342 Area: 51 km²

15. Omao

Source: unclegene / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 3.03% since 2000

3.03% since 2000 Population Loss, 2000 to 2023: 41

41 Current Population: 1,184

1,184 Area: 1.27 sq mi

16. Chicago

Population Decline Rate: 3% from 2020 to 2023

3% from 2020 to 2023 Population Lose, 2020 to 2023: 81,313

81,313 Population: 2,746,388

2,746,388 Area: 277.1 km²

17. Aurora

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 10% from 2017 to 2022

10% from 2017 to 2022 Population Loss, 2017 to 2022: 19,789

19,789 Current Population: 197,899

197,899 Area: 89.5 km²

18. Naperville

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.001% since 2017

0.001% since 2017 Population Loss, 2017 to 2023 : 80

: 80 Current Population: 149,540

149,540 Area: 129.5 km²

19. Joliet

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.2% from 2020 to 2022

0.2% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 341

341 Current Population: 148,405

148,405 Area: 66.4 km²

20. Rockford

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 1.3% from 2020 to 2022

1.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,949

1,949 Current Population: 95,840

95,840 Area: 148.8 km²

21. New York City

Source: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 5.3% from 2020 to 2022

5.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 468,297

468,297 Population: 8,804,397

8,804,397 Area: 833 km²

22. Buffalo

Population Decline Rate: 0.7% from 2020 to 2022

0.7% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,815

1,815 Current Population: 278,349

278,349 Area: 422.8 km²

23. Rochester

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.9% from 2020 to 2022

0.9% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,969

1,969 Population: 211,088

211,088 Area: 106.7 km²

24. Yonkers

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 1.6% from 2020 to 2023

1.6% from 2020 to 2023 Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 3,464

3,464 Population: 201,000

201,000 Area: 18 km²

25. Syracuse

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.8% from 2020 to 2022

2.8% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,157

4,157 Current Population: 145,170

145,170 Area: 61.0 km²

26. Portland

Population Decline Rate: 2.7% from 2020 to 2022

2.7% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 17,451

17,451 Current Population: 654,762

654,762 Area: 376.6 km²

27. Union County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.1% from 2020 to 2022

0.1% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20

20 Current Population: 26,177

26,177 Area: 105.4 mi²

28. Pendleton

Population Decline Rate: 0.8% from 2022 to 2023

0.8% from 2022 to 2023 Population Loss, 2022 to 2023: 134

134 Current Population: 16,785

16,785 Area: 98.9 km²

29. Gresham

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2023

2.3% from 2020 to 2023 Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 2,634

2,634 Current Population: 111,621

111,621 Area: 50.6 km²

30. Beaverton

Source: GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.5% from 2020 to 2022

0.5% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 480

480 Current Population: 96,121

96,121 Area: 54.6 km²

31. Philadelphia

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2022

2.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 36,541

36,541 Current Population: 1,567,442

1,567,442 Area: 349.9 km²

32. Pittsburgh

Population Decline Rate: 0.01% from 2020 to 2023

0.01% from 2020 to 2023 Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 200

200 Current Population: 302,898

302,898 Area: 88.0 km²

33. Allentown

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.6% from 2020 to 2022

0.6% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 764

764 Current Population: 73,037

73,037 Area: 46.5 km²

34. Erie

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 1.4% from 2020 to 2022

1.4% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,338

1,338 Current Population: 96,894

96,894 Area: 99.2 km²

35. Reading

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.3% from 2020 to 2022

0.3% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 242

242 Current Population: 95,092

95,092 Area: 21.3 km²

36. Detroit

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.9% from 2020 to 2022

2.9% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 18,739

18,739 Population: 620,376

620,376 Area: 142.9 mi²

37. Saratoga Springs

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.38% from 2020 to 2022

0.38% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 150

150 Current Population: 28,375

28,375 Area: 66.3 km²

38. Cooperstown

Source: Jim McIsaac / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 1.08% from 2020 to 2022

1.08% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20

20 Current Population: 1,834

1,834 Area: 21.3 km²

39. Astoria

Source: PhusePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.1% from 2020 to 2022

0.1% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20

20 Current Population: 10,182

10,182 Area: 33.5 km²

40. McMinnville

Population Decline Rate: 1% from 2020 to 2022

1% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 346

346 Population: 34,120

34,120 Area: 29.7 km²

41. Gettysburg

Source: AppalachianViews / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 3.4% from 2020 to 2022

3.4% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 261

261 Current Population: 7,423

7,423 Area: 8.0 km²

42. Lancaster

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.17% from 2020 to 2022

2.17% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,287

1,287 Current Population: 58,034

58,034 Area: 20.7 km²

43. Providence

Population Decline Rate: 0.07% from 2020 to 2022

0.07% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,369

1,369 Current Population: 189,563

189,563 Area: 53.1 km²

44. Warwick

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.01% from 2020 to 2021

0.01% from 2020 to 2021 Population Loss, 2020 to 2021: 146

146 Current Population: 82,783

82,783 Area: 98.7 km²

45. Cranston

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.22% from 2020 to 2022

0.22% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 757

757 Population: 82,691

82,691 Area: 58.1 km²

46. Pawtucket

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 1.11% from 2020 to 2022

1.11% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 836

836 Current Population: 75,176

75,176 Area: 24.5 km²

47. East Providence

Population Decline Rate: 0.9% from 2020 to 2022

0.9% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 442

442 Current Population: 46,691

46,691 Area: 35.5 km²

48. Baltimore

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 2.7% from 2020 to 2022

2.7% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 15,762

15,762 Current Population: 569,931

569,931 Area: 501.89 km²

49. Columbia

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Decline Rate: 0.309% from 2020 to 2022

0.309% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 326

326 Current Population: 105,086

105,086 Area: 140.7 km²

50. Santa Ana

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Population Decline Rate: 0.8% from 2020 to 2022

0.8% from 2020 to 2022 Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 2,366

2,366 Current Population: 308,189

308,189 Area: 90.4 km²

How to Retire Early With Dividends (sponsored) Finding a good financial advisor today may be the key to a richer tomorrow. With bonds yielding 5% (or more!), and some stocks paying 7%, finding the right one can be the key to retiring early. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!