50 "Blue State" Cities People are Absolutely Fleeing

Blue state populations are declining fast. New Jersey, Illinois, New York, and California are among the top states losing population. In fact, most of the states losing people are predominantly blue-leaning.
Certainly, there are various reasons why individuals relocate to another state. Some may relocate due to milder weather, although that doesn’t entirely explain why states like California are experiencing a population decline. On the other hand, some colder states like Montana and Utah have also gained people, indicating that climate isn’t the sole determining factor.
There are links between poor economic freedom and population decline, too. In states with stricter laws, people generally have less freedom to get ahead, leading to stagnating wages and eventual migration. Because these blue states tend to have more economic regulation, they may inadvertently push people out.
Either way, almost all blue-state cities are experiencing a decline. Here are some of the cities with the fastest declining population:
1. Los Angeles
- Population Decline Rate: 2% from 2020 to 2023
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 76,529
- Current Population: 3.82 million
- Area: 501.89 km²
2. San Diego
- Population Decline Rate: 0.4% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 5,798
- Current Population: 1.42 million
- Area: 1,223 km²
3. San Jose
- Population Decline Rate: 4.1% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 41,988
- Current Population: 1.03 million
- Area: 460.5 km²
4. San Francisco
- Population Decline Rate: 7.5% from 2021 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2021 to 2022: 65,522
- Current Population: 873,965
- Area: 121.4 km²
5. El Monte
- Population Decline Rate: 3.8% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,125
- Current Population: 105,312
- Area: 274.2 km²
6. Pasadena
- Population Decline Rate: 3.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,508
- Current Population: 134,211
- Area: 259.3 km²
7. Long Beach
- Population Decline Rate: 3.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 15,468
- Current Population: 451,307
- Area: 130.8 km²
8. Oakland
- Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 10,107
- Current Population: 440,647
- Area: 202.5 km²
9. California City
- Population Decline Rate: 1.1% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 6,864
- Population: 379,540
- Area: 341.1 km²
10. Anaheim
- Population Decline Rate: 0.07% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 2,364
- Current Population: 346,824
- Area: 138.1 km²
11. Honolulu
- Population Decline Rate: 2.1% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20,868
- Population: 995,638
- Area: 305 km²
12. Hilo
- Population Decline Rate: 0.44% from 2020 to 2021
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2021: 824
- Current Population: 44,108
- Area: 51 km²
13. Kalihiwai
- Population Decline Rate: 57.32% since 2000
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 550
- Population: 306
- Area: 2.65 sq mi
14. Kaneohe
- Population Decline Rate: 4.1% since 2000
- Population Loss, 2000 to 2023: 493
- Current Population: 11,342
- Area: 51 km²
15. Omao
- Population Decline Rate: 3.03% since 2000
- Population Loss, 2000 to 2023: 41
- Current Population: 1,184
- Area: 1.27 sq mi
16. Chicago
- Population Decline Rate: 3% from 2020 to 2023
- Population Lose, 2020 to 2023: 81,313
- Population: 2,746,388
- Area: 277.1 km²
17. Aurora
- Population Decline Rate: 10% from 2017 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2017 to 2022: 19,789
- Current Population: 197,899
- Area: 89.5 km²
18. Naperville
- Population Decline Rate: 0.001% since 2017
- Population Loss, 2017 to 2023: 80
- Current Population: 149,540
- Area: 129.5 km²
19. Joliet
- Population Decline Rate: 0.2% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 341
- Current Population: 148,405
- Area: 66.4 km²
20. Rockford
- Population Decline Rate: 1.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,949
- Current Population: 95,840
- Area: 148.8 km²
21. New York City
- Population Decline Rate: 5.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 468,297
- Population: 8,804,397
- Area: 833 km²
22. Buffalo
- Population Decline Rate: 0.7% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,815
- Current Population: 278,349
- Area: 422.8 km²
23. Rochester
- Population Decline Rate: 0.9% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,969
- Population: 211,088
- Area: 106.7 km²
24. Yonkers
- Population Decline Rate: 1.6% from 2020 to 2023
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 3,464
- Population: 201,000
- Area: 18 km²
25. Syracuse
- Population Decline Rate: 2.8% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 4,157
- Current Population: 145,170
- Area: 61.0 km²
26. Portland
- Population Decline Rate: 2.7% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 17,451
- Current Population: 654,762
- Area: 376.6 km²
27. Union County
- Population Decline Rate: 0.1% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20
- Current Population: 26,177
- Area: 105.4 mi²
28. Pendleton
- Population Decline Rate: 0.8% from 2022 to 2023
- Population Loss, 2022 to 2023: 134
- Current Population: 16,785
- Area: 98.9 km²
29. Gresham
- Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2023
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 2,634
- Current Population: 111,621
- Area: 50.6 km²
30. Beaverton
- Population Decline Rate: 0.5% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 480
- Current Population: 96,121
- Area: 54.6 km²
31. Philadelphia
- Population Decline Rate: 2.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 36,541
- Current Population: 1,567,442
- Area: 349.9 km²
32. Pittsburgh
- Population Decline Rate: 0.01% from 2020 to 2023
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2023: 200
- Current Population: 302,898
- Area: 88.0 km²
33. Allentown
- Population Decline Rate: 0.6% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 764
- Current Population: 73,037
- Area: 46.5 km²
34. Erie
- Population Decline Rate: 1.4% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,338
- Current Population: 96,894
- Area: 99.2 km²
35. Reading
- Population Decline Rate: 0.3% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 242
- Current Population: 95,092
- Area: 21.3 km²
36. Detroit
- Population Decline Rate: 2.9% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 18,739
- Population: 620,376
- Area: 142.9 mi²
37. Saratoga Springs
- Population Decline Rate: 0.38% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 150
- Current Population: 28,375
- Area: 66.3 km²
38. Cooperstown
- Population Decline Rate: 1.08% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20
- Current Population: 1,834
- Area: 21.3 km²
39. Astoria
- Population Decline Rate: 0.1% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 20
- Current Population: 10,182
- Area: 33.5 km²
40. McMinnville
- Population Decline Rate: 1% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 346
- Population:34,120
- Area: 29.7 km²
41. Gettysburg
- Population Decline Rate: 3.4% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 261
- Current Population: 7,423
- Area: 8.0 km²
42. Lancaster
- Population Decline Rate: 2.17% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,287
- Current Population: 58,034
- Area: 20.7 km²
43. Providence
- Population Decline Rate: 0.07% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 1,369
- Current Population:189,563
- Area: 53.1 km²
44. Warwick
- Population Decline Rate: 0.01% from 2020 to 2021
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2021: 146
- Current Population: 82,783
- Area: 98.7 km²
45. Cranston
- Population Decline Rate: 0.22% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 757
- Population: 82,691
- Area: 58.1 km²
46. Pawtucket
- Population Decline Rate: 1.11% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 836
- Current Population: 75,176
- Area: 24.5 km²
47. East Providence
- Population Decline Rate: 0.9% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 442
- Current Population: 46,691
- Area: 35.5 km²
48. Baltimore
- Population Decline Rate: 2.7% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 15,762
- Current Population: 569,931
- Area: 501.89 km²
49. Columbia
- Decline Rate: 0.309% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 326
- Current Population: 105,086
- Area: 140.7 km²
50. Santa Ana
- Population Decline Rate: 0.8% from 2020 to 2022
- Population Loss, 2020 to 2022: 2,366
- Current Population: 308,189
- Area: 90.4 km²
